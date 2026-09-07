ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Opens Applications For School Connect Programme; Class 9 Students Now Eligible

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened registrations for the next batch of its School Connect programme, an initiative aimed at helping school students explore higher education opportunities, understand emerging career fields and make informed academic choices.

The programme, conducted by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, has also been expanded this year to include Class 9 students. Previously, the initiative was open only to students studying in Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Students from Classes 9 to 12 can register for the October batch until September 30. The eight-week online programme is scheduled to begin on October 5 and will be offered in both English and Hindi. Students who successfully complete the prescribed requirements will receive an e-certificate.

The programme is designed to introduce students to a range of academic disciplines and career opportunities before they make crucial decisions regarding higher education and subject selection in Classes 11 and 12.

According to IIT Madras, the School Connect initiative has so far benefited more than 1.75 lakh students from over 4,900 schools, including students from more than 60 schools outside India. The institute plans to expand the programme to reach 25,000 schools across the country in the coming years.

Exploring Future Careers

The programme currently offers exposure to 17 subject areas, including emerging and interdisciplinary fields that are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future.

The subjects include Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Engineering, Cybersecurity, Electronic Systems, Chemical Engineering, Molecular Engineering, Architecture and Design, Product Design, Law, Economics and Finance, Anthropology, Ecology, Digital Anthropology, Sports Technology, Mathematics and Computer Science, and Engineering Biological Systems.