ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Launches UDYOG Finishing School To Prepare Industry-Ready Biotech Professionals

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an industry-oriented finishing school to equip young graduates with practical skills and professional competencies required by the biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors.

Named UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for YOung Graduates), the initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry expectations through a structured training programme combining online learning, intensive laboratory training, pilot-scale exposure and opportunities for industry internships.

IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti inaugurated the IITM-Biofoundry Finishing School at the campus on Wednesday (October 21), in the presence of faculty members, students, researchers and industry stakeholders.

The first batch is scheduled to commence on January 18, 2027, while the early-bird registration deadline is December 15, 2026. Interested candidates can submit an expression of interest through https://code.iitm.ac.in/iitm-ticel-biofoundry-finishing-school.

The programme is aimed at pre-final-year and final-year students pursuing B Tech, M Tech and M Sc degrees in biotechnology and allied disciplines at colleges and institutions across India.

The initiative is being launched through SynBioME, the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry, which focuses on advancing biotechnology research, innovation, biomanufacturing and skill development. Prof Guhan Jayaraman of the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, is the principal coordinator.

Addressing the launch event, Prof Kamakoti highlighted the growing importance of collaboration between academia and industry.

“AI also means Academia-Industry. It is becoming an absolute necessity that every discipline of Science and Engineering must look at this AI with care to make themselves relevant to the modern world. UDYOG is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras in this direction,” he said.

Prof Jayaraman said India's biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors were expanding rapidly, creating a growing demand for professionals with practical expertise in industrial processes, analytical techniques, process development and regulatory practices.

UDYOG seeks to address this demand by complementing academic knowledge with industry-relevant training and exposure to real-world biomanufacturing practices, he added.