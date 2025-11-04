ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Launches 'Startups For All' To Democratize Data Access For Entrepreneurs & Innovators

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) has launched ‘Startups for All’ initiative to help startup founders, entrepreneurs and also other stakeholders to access high-quality, actionable data that can drive informed decisions.

Developed in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, this initiative marks a major step in propelling India’s vibrant and rapidly evolving startup ecosystem.

The 'Startups for All' seeks to ensure that apart from different entities that are directly part of the start-up landscape, such as founders, investors, enablers, mentors and other stakeholders, numerous other segments of the society also benefit from it. This can include students, employment seekers, consumers, corporates, various service providers and others.

Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, launched the initiative during the recently-held ‘TN Global Startup Summit’.

Speaking on India’s startup ecosystem, he said the platform is set to play a critical role in achieving the Nation’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision and its $5 trillion economy goal. "The role of startups in India has reached an inflection point today where startups are not only a matter of interest for founders, investors, enablers and the government but becoming touchpoints to each and every member of the society in a variety of ways," he said, adding that as the startup economy enters mainstream, its integration with the society would intensify further,.

A major problem in the start-up ecosystem has been the information conundrum, an illusion that gives a feeling of widespread information availability, whereas in reality, information that exists is fragmented and scattered which hampers decision-making for many stakeholders. Reducing this information challenge is critical for the economy to realize the full benefits from the startups.

Addressing this key challenge, IIT Madras CREST and YNOS have developed India’s only exclusive independent digital platform on startups. This information platform, has also become India’s largest and most comprehensive database on startups, investors, incubators, and support agencies.