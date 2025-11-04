IIT Madras Launches 'Startups For All' To Democratize Data Access For Entrepreneurs & Innovators
The platform hosts data on over 2.75 lakh startups, 15,000 angel investors, 5,500 venture capital firms and 1,400 incubators across India.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) has launched ‘Startups for All’ initiative to help startup founders, entrepreneurs and also other stakeholders to access high-quality, actionable data that can drive informed decisions.
Developed in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, this initiative marks a major step in propelling India’s vibrant and rapidly evolving startup ecosystem.
The 'Startups for All' seeks to ensure that apart from different entities that are directly part of the start-up landscape, such as founders, investors, enablers, mentors and other stakeholders, numerous other segments of the society also benefit from it. This can include students, employment seekers, consumers, corporates, various service providers and others.
Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, launched the initiative during the recently-held ‘TN Global Startup Summit’.
Speaking on India’s startup ecosystem, he said the platform is set to play a critical role in achieving the Nation’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision and its $5 trillion economy goal. "The role of startups in India has reached an inflection point today where startups are not only a matter of interest for founders, investors, enablers and the government but becoming touchpoints to each and every member of the society in a variety of ways," he said, adding that as the startup economy enters mainstream, its integration with the society would intensify further,.
A major problem in the start-up ecosystem has been the information conundrum, an illusion that gives a feeling of widespread information availability, whereas in reality, information that exists is fragmented and scattered which hampers decision-making for many stakeholders. Reducing this information challenge is critical for the economy to realize the full benefits from the startups.
Addressing this key challenge, IIT Madras CREST and YNOS have developed India’s only exclusive independent digital platform on startups. This information platform, has also become India’s largest and most comprehensive database on startups, investors, incubators, and support agencies.
Elaborating on the initiative, Prof. Thillai Rajan A, Head, CREST said, “Information asymmetry has long been one of the biggest barriers for founders. Through the ‘Startups for All’ plan, our goal is to level the playing field by giving not just to every entrepreneur but to every citizen, irrespective of their location or background, equal access to critical information that can help them make better decisions, attract the right investors for their startup, scale their ventures effectively, and engage with the relevant startups.
Explaining further, Prof. Thillai Rajan said ‘Startups for All’ initiative is built on the idea that access to information should not be a privilege. "We are proud to partner with IIT Madras CREST in enabling every aspiring founder to explore the start-up ecosystem with clarity, confidence, and affordability,” he stated.
The information platform currently hosts over 2,75,000 start-ups, 15,000 angel investors, 5,500 venture capital firms, 1,400 incubators, 800 banks, and 110 government support schemes, making it the most comprehensive resource of its kind in India. The platform also includes features that provide investor recommendations for start-ups looking to raise investment, comparative analytics for startup growth and funding, downloadable investor reports, and tools to compose personalised outreach to investors and incubators.
Entrepreneurs, particularly in early stages would find it more pertinent as they often face severe capacity and resource constraints. Access to funding information is a major hurdle, as details about investor preferences, past investments, and engagement models are often private or difficult to find.
‘Startups for All’ directly addresses this challenge by offering cost-free initial access to a wealth of data. Registered users receive complimentary credits to explore profiles of startups, investors, venture capital firms, incubators, banks, and government schemes. Once these credits are used, founders can continue exploring through a ‘pay-as-you-go’ micro-payment model, removing the burden of heavy upfront subscriptions.
This approach allows thousands of students, faculty members, researchers, first-time entrepreneurs, and innovators, especially those from smaller towns and institutions, to access high-quality, verified data, giving them a head start in shaping a very confident and bold future not only for themselves but also for the startups.
Also Read: