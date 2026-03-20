ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Launches New M.Tech And MA Programs In Frontier Technologies, Governance

Chennai: In a major update, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday introduced four new postgraduate programmes, including a Master of Arts (MA), and three Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes, aimed at preparing students for emerging challenges in technology and governance.

The newly-introduced programmes include a Master of Arts (MA) in Public Policy and Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes in Semiconductor Materials Technology, Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS), and Robotics. These courses will be offered by different departments of the institute.

"The programmes aim to prepare students with advanced interdisciplinary knowledge and skills required to address emerging challenges in governance, industry and technology," the institute said in its official statement.

Welcoming students from all over the country to apply for these programs, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we strive to keep up with industry needs and requirements for the country."

"So, this year we are introducing four new programs that are highly interdisciplinary in nature. We would like to create skilled manpower for the countries in these areas. Particularly, the new programs will integrate modern tools with the traditional core engineering,” he added.