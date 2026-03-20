IIT Madras Launches New M.Tech And MA Programs In Frontier Technologies, Governance
Aim is to prepare students with advanced interdisciplinary knowledge and skills required to address emerging challenges in governance, industry and technology, the institute said.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Chennai: In a major update, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday introduced four new postgraduate programmes, including a Master of Arts (MA), and three Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes, aimed at preparing students for emerging challenges in technology and governance.
The newly-introduced programmes include a Master of Arts (MA) in Public Policy and Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes in Semiconductor Materials Technology, Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS), and Robotics. These courses will be offered by different departments of the institute.
"The programmes aim to prepare students with advanced interdisciplinary knowledge and skills required to address emerging challenges in governance, industry and technology," the institute said in its official statement.
Welcoming students from all over the country to apply for these programs, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we strive to keep up with industry needs and requirements for the country."
"So, this year we are introducing four new programs that are highly interdisciplinary in nature. We would like to create skilled manpower for the countries in these areas. Particularly, the new programs will integrate modern tools with the traditional core engineering,” he added.
The MA in Public Policy will focus on how governments and institutions design and implement policies. It will cover areas such as environment, healthcare, education, energy, transportation and international relations. The programme will also train students in policy analysis, governance and leadership skills.
Graduates from these programmes are expected to find opportunities in government organisations, private sector companies, non-profits and international institutions.
The M.Tech in Semiconductor Materials Technology has been designed to support India’s rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem. It will provide specialised training in semiconductor fundamentals and manufacturing technologies while allowing students to explore electives that broaden their technical perspective.
The Department of Mechanical Engineering has launched an M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with Specialisation in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems to prepare students for a new era of simulation-driven innovation. The programme integrates classical mechanics, advanced numerical methods, machine learning and high-performance computing.
The M.Tech in Robotics, offered by the Department of Engineering Design, aims to train the next generation of professionals in robotics and intelligent automation. It focuses on the design, analysis and application of advanced robotic systems across industrial and societal contexts.
The curriculum includes extensive coursework along with significant project work, enabling students to gain hands-on experience with advanced robotic platforms in state-of-the-art laboratories.
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