ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Invites Applications For M.Tech, M.Sc & M.A Programmes Of 2026 Batch

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) has opened applications for its postgraduate programmes, including Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Science (M.Sc.), and Master of Arts (M.A.) for the academic year 2026-27. The institute provides students with opportunities to pursue advanced learning in frontier areas of engineering, sciences, and humanities.

IIT Madras offers a wide range of M.Tech. programmes across disciplines like Aerospace Engineering, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electric Vehicles, Robotics, Semiconductor Materials Technology, and Ocean Engineering, among other fields. The institute also offers M.A. programmes in English Studies, Development Studies, Economics, and Public Policy, along with M.Sc. programmes in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The last date to apply online is April 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, programme details, and application instructions before applying through the official portal.

Admission offers for M.Tech. and M.A. programmes will be released through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), with the first round expected in the second week of May 2026. Selected candidates are scheduled to report for admission in July 2026, with classes commencing on July 27, 2026.

Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras offers 34 different M tech programs encompassing both core and interdisciplinary areas in engineering and technology with internship opportunities. We also offer an MA in four different programs. A total of 735 seats in M.Tech. and 100 seats in MA are available. We invite Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) qualified candidates from across the country to apply for these programs and grow with our innovative ecosystem."

The M.Tech. Programmes are designed with a flexible credit-based structure that combines core courses, electives, and project work, allowing students to tailor their learning experience. Students also benefit from opportunities to undertake industry-linked projects, participate in sponsored research, and, in select cases, pursue international research collaborations.

Eligible candidates include GATE-qualified applicants (2024, 2025 or 2026), IIT graduates with a CGPA of 8.0 and above, sponsored candidates from recognised organisations, and other categories such as Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and defence-sponsored candidates. Admissions for M.Sc. programmes will be conducted through the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) examination, while M.A. admissions are also routed through GATE for eligible candidates.