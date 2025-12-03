ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Incubation Cell Crosses 500-Startup Milestone, Emerging As India’s Largest Deep-Tech Startup Hub

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ nodal agency to catalyse startup building and scale, the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), has crossed a landmark milestone by incubating more than 500 deep-tech startups since its inception 12 years ago.

The IITMIC-supported startups are building deep intellectual property in some of the hardest sectors, ranging from orbital launch vehicles with reusable propulsion systems and organ-on-chip platforms to electric mobility (from e-scooters to flying taxis), underwater robotics, quantum security, semiconductor, climate-tech and advanced AI products.

The portfolio features startups that are redefining markets, addressing national challenges and demonstrating strong revenue traction, global scalability and societal impact. This milestone reinforces IIT Madras’ position as India’s leading hub for technology-driven innovation and entrepreneurship, and highlights its transformative contribution to India’s deep tech ecosystem.

To date, IITMIC has incubated a total of 511 startups, with a combined valuation exceeding Rs 53,000 crore (US $6 billion) based on their most recent VC funding rounds, and generating over 11,000 direct jobs.

In FY 2024-25, the incubator achieved a historic milestone of incubating over 100 new deep tech startups under its “Startup Shatam” mission in the financial year 2024-25, and continues to screen more than 100 new startup applications every month in the current financial year.

IITMIC continues to provide lifecycle support to its startups, enabling them to validate core science and technology, build MVPs rapidly, conduct early industry pilots, strengthen governance, and gain early and sustained access to smart capital and strategic partners. These companies also benefit from IIT Madras’ strong institutional backbone and its global linkages, particularly in the US, Middle East, East Africa and ASEAN regions.

Highlighting how India’s deep-tech Engine is being built at IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, who is also the Chairman for IITMIC’s Board of Directors, said, “Viksit Bharat 2047, as envisaged by our Prime Minister, will be a mature Startup Nation driving all Atmanirbhar critical technologies. Every journey has its first step, and I strongly believe that IIT Madras Incubation Cell has taken that firm, progressive step”