IIT Madras Global To Establish Applied AI Innovation Centre At Dubai CommerCity
In the first phase, the Centre will host a portfolio of six applied AI startups with a combined valuation of approximately US$118 million.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras Global Research Foundation will establish its first Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity to accelerate applied AI innovation and support technology-led economic growth.
In the first phase, the Centre will host a portfolio of six applied AI startups with a combined valuation of approximately US$118 million and projected revenues of US$281 million over the next five years. Several of these companies demonstrate strong potential for scalable global expansion.
Facilitated by MCA Gulf, a strategic partner of IITM Global in Dubai, the Centre aims to position Dubai as a regional and global launchpad for applied AI innovation, enabling solutions to be developed, deployed and scaled through a long-term platform focused on sustainable innovation and value creation.
Dubai CommerCity is a leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It serves as a key hub for regional and international brands. IITM Global has been conceived as a strategic, sustainable and scalable platform to take IIT Madras’s academic, research and innovation strengths to the global stage.
The MoU was signed on the sidelines of WORLDEF Dubai 2026, the Middle East region’s largest global gathering dedicated to digital commerce, held from February 12 to 14. The event was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.
Speaking about this partnership, Her Excellency Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai CommerCity and Dubai Airport Freezone, said, “This MoU with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation marks a strategic milestone in advancing Dubai CommerCity’s role as a specialised free zone for digital trade and advanced technologies.
The establishment of IITM Global's first Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre within our ecosystem reinforces our commitment to enabling innovation-led growth and creating an AI-led vital market with high economic value. This initiative strengthens the India–UAE technology corridor under CEPA and reinforces Dubai’s position as a regional hub for responsible innovation, intelligent trade, and future-ready growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”
The agreement marks a strategic step toward strengthening the India–UAE technology corridor and advancing applied AI innovation in line with the objectives of the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). It also aligns with the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, reinforcing bilateral commitment to advanced technology, digital trade corridors and innovation-led growth.
Highlighting the importance of this AI Centre, Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “The launch of the Applied AI Innovation Centre in Dubai marks a pivotal step in globalising IIT Madras’ research. Coinciding with the India AI Impact Summit, this initiative bridges academic breakthroughs with industrial scale to drive 'Human-Centric AI.' It strengthens the India-UAE technological bond, establishing this strategic corridor as a global benchmark for AI solutions anchored in safety and governance.”
Further, Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO, IITM Global, said, “This MoU operationalises the India-UAE technology corridor, establishing a high-velocity ecosystem in Dubai that accelerates market access for startups and translates responsible AI research into economic value across the GCC.”
IITM Global will lead the project and provide enablement and advisory support. The centre will function as a specialised innovation platform dedicated to translating advanced artificial intelligence capabilities into scalable, market-ready applications.
It will focus on advancing local product development, accelerating solution deployment, fostering intellectual property creation and strengthening collaboration with government entities, industry stakeholders and innovation ecosystem partners.
The project is expected to generate sustainable economic value by stimulating commercial activity, developing intellectual property locally, creating high-skill jobs and improving productivity across sectors such as smart cities, energy, logistics and construction.
The centre will also serve as a critical bridge for deep-tech commercialisation by facilitating market access and investment for startups across the GCC region. It is expected to reinforce Dubai’s position as a hub for digital trade and advanced technology solutions while supporting the emirate’s broader economic diversification and innovation agenda.
Also Read
IIT Madras, Finnish Meteorological Institute To Launch Advanced Research Centre