ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Establishes Centre For Advanced Research On Spirituality, Science And Society

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) has established a Centre for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society to explore the intersection of spirituality, meditation, science, and society.

It will contribute to global research on human well-being and consciousness and promote interdisciplinary research combining science, humanities, medicine, and architecture. Further, the Centre will also study scientific and societal impacts of meditation and spirituality and develop educational programs and public engagement initiatives.

IIT Madras alumnus Sant Rajinder Singh ji Maharaj, a world-renowned spiritual leader, contributed Rs. 5 Crore to launch this key centre at the IIT Madras campus. He graduated from IIT Madras with a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering in 1967. He is the spiritual head of Science of Spirituality (SOS), known in India as Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission, a global spiritual organisation with more than 3,400 centres across 50 countries.

IIT Madras Establishes Centre For Advanced Research On Spirituality, Science And Society (ETV Bharat)

The centre was launched on March 10, 2026, in the presence of Sant Rajinder Singh ji Maharaj, Mata Rita, the leadership team from Science of Spirituality, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), Prof Rajesh Kumar, Professor-in-charge for the Centre and, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Kaviraj Nair, CEO, Office of Institutional Advancement and other dignitaries.

Highlighting the need for such a Centre, Prof. V. Kamakoti said, “At IIT Madras, student wellness and mental health have always been a priority. Meditation and a spiritually grounded way of life play an important role in ensuring the wholesome growth of a student’s mind, body, and soul. A centre dedicated to exploring the science of spirituality and its impact on society is therefore the need of the hour. We are honoured to partner with one of our esteemed alumni, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, whose generous contribution has enabled IIT Madras to take this important step forward.”