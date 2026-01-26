ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Collective Effort': IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti Dedicates Padma Shri To Team And Nation

He also credited his achievements to collective effort and dedicated the award to everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

Reacting to the honour, Kamakoti said the award strengthened his commitment to the nation's development goals. In a video statement released late Sunday evening after the announcement, he said, "The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. I will put all my best efforts towards Viksit Bharat 2047."

Chennai: Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras), V Kamakoti, has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in the Science and Engineering category for his significant contributions to computer architecture research and national security.

Kamakoti Veezhinathan heads the Microprocessor Development Program and the Information Security Education and Awareness Program at IIT Madras, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board and previously served as Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force constituted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

He completed his M.S. and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. He joined the institute as a faculty member in 2001 and assumed charge as Director in January 2022. He specialises in the area of Computer Architecture, Information Security and VLSI Design.

He is also a member of the institute body of AIIMS, Madurai. Within IIT Madras, he has served as the Chairman, JEE and Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research.

He has published over 150 research papers in international journals and conferences and has guided numerous PhD and Master's students. He has also led nearly 50 projects for industry and government research bodies. He also serves on the Technology committees of the National Stock Exchange and Reserve Bank of India.

Dr Kamakoti is the recipient of the DRDO Academic Excellence Award, Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award, 'Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship', ACCS Life-time Achievement Award, IBM Faculty Award, VASVIK Industrial Research Award.