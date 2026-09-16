ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Develops Framework To Assess Climate Risks Along Indian Coast

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have developed an integrated framework to evaluate the impact of climate change on India’s coastal regions and identify practical adaptation measures to protect critical infrastructure, ecosystems and vulnerable populations.

India's long coastline supports major ports, fishing harbours, power plants, industries, urban settlements and sensitive ecosystems. Increasing climate variability and the growing frequency of extreme events pose risks to infrastructure and livelihoods, making robust, evidence-based adaptation essential.

IIT Madras researchers discussing details of the project (ETV Bharat)

A release from the institution on Wednesday said the research was undertaken at IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence on Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Infrastructure and Adaptation Strategies, supported by the Department of Science and Technology. The interdisciplinary Centre brings together expertise in climate science, coastal engineering, water resources and environmental engineering.

The significant findings were presented at the IAHR World Congress 2025 in Singapore through the paper titled "Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Infrastructure and Adaptation Strategies for Coastal Infrastructure, Water and Waste Management Facilities."

The researchers at the centre developed advanced models and tools to address rising risks from cyclones, storm surges, coastal flooding, shoreline erosion, sea-level rise and extreme rainfall.

The Centre has developed advanced climate, cyclone, storm-surge, wave, hydrodynamic and morphodynamic models tailored to the Indian coast. A novel wind-merging technique developed by the researchers has improved storm-surge predictions. The team has also carried out flood inundation modelling and mapping for Chennai to support disaster preparedness and urban planning.