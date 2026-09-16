IIT Madras Develops Framework To Assess Climate Risks Along Indian Coast
IIT Madras researchers have developed an integrated framework to assess climate risks to India’s coastal regions and support adaptation planning.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have developed an integrated framework to evaluate the impact of climate change on India’s coastal regions and identify practical adaptation measures to protect critical infrastructure, ecosystems and vulnerable populations.
India's long coastline supports major ports, fishing harbours, power plants, industries, urban settlements and sensitive ecosystems. Increasing climate variability and the growing frequency of extreme events pose risks to infrastructure and livelihoods, making robust, evidence-based adaptation essential.
A release from the institution on Wednesday said the research was undertaken at IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence on Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Infrastructure and Adaptation Strategies, supported by the Department of Science and Technology. The interdisciplinary Centre brings together expertise in climate science, coastal engineering, water resources and environmental engineering.
The significant findings were presented at the IAHR World Congress 2025 in Singapore through the paper titled "Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Infrastructure and Adaptation Strategies for Coastal Infrastructure, Water and Waste Management Facilities."
The researchers at the centre developed advanced models and tools to address rising risks from cyclones, storm surges, coastal flooding, shoreline erosion, sea-level rise and extreme rainfall.
The Centre has developed advanced climate, cyclone, storm-surge, wave, hydrodynamic and morphodynamic models tailored to the Indian coast. A novel wind-merging technique developed by the researchers has improved storm-surge predictions. The team has also carried out flood inundation modelling and mapping for Chennai to support disaster preparedness and urban planning.
Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI) maps that incorporate sea-level rise and storm-surge effects were produced for Chennai, Ennore and Karaikal. The researchers developed structural health monitoring approaches to track climate-driven deterioration of port infrastructure and proposed climate-resilient reservoir management strategies for flood-prone urban areas. The effectiveness of different saltwater intrusion prevention and mitigation measures in coastal areas was analysed.
In water and environmental sustainability, the Centre created climate-resilient wastewater treatment solutions, including a patented in-stream wastewater treatment method. The team also introduced the BASIEC framework to support community-based adaptation to sea-level rise and other coastal hazards.
Prof. S. A. Sannasiraj, Principal Investigator of the Centre and Faculty, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “India’s coastline hosts some of the country’s most critical infrastructure and supports millions of livelihoods. Climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of coastal hazards, making resilience an urgent priority."
"Our Centre has adopted a systems-level approach that integrates climate modelling, engineering solutions and community adaptation to provide actionable strategies that can help reduce risks and improve preparedness across coastal regions," he added.
Prof. B. S. Murty, Centre Coordinator and Faculty, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “Climate adaptation requires much more than understanding individual hazards. We are developing scientifically robust and practically implementable solutions through advanced simulations, field observations and stakeholder engagement. The outcomes from this Centre can support evidence-based policymaking and contribute to sustainable coastal development in India.”
The research outputs are expected to strengthen protection of critical infrastructure ports, fishing harbours, power plants and transport networks, improve disaster preparedness and flood management in coastal cities, safeguard groundwater resources and encourage sustainable nature-based coastal protection.
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