IIT Madras Develops & Deploys India's First Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System For Ports

Chennai: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed and deployed India's First Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System for Ports, further reducing dependency on imports and providing a major boost to the indigenisation of technology.

The system has been developed completely by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), based on the requirements outlined by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoSPW), Government of India.

As per official sources, the system can easily be scaled up and enhanced to meet the ever-evolving requirements of the concerned stakeholders and incorporate global best practices.

This has already been implemented in Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), Kerala, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2, 2025. Two other ports on the Western Coast are also in discussions with IIT Madras to deploy this system.

A key advantage of the Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management is that the MoSPW and the Government of India have full and strategic control over source code, databases and aspects of the solution. With the technical know-how readily available to the Government, the country can create a pool of competent manpower equipped with state-of-the-art theoretical and practical knowledge.