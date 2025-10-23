ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Deepens Strategic Collaboration With Applied Materials India To Accelerate Semiconductor Innovation

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has expanded its strategic collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Applied Materials, Inc., to advance cutting-edge semiconductor research and workforce development.

As part of this collaboration, IIT Madras will deploy the foundational software framework of Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin™ platform, a sophisticated digital twin solution designed to model and optimise semiconductor manufacturing equipment and processes.

To initiate the deployment, a hands-on workshop on AppliedTwin™ was conducted at IIT Madras on 23rd October 2025, drawing participation from more than 150 students and faculty members.

This development comes at a pivotal time as IIT Madras, along with the Government of Tamil Nadu, establishes its own semiconductor fabrication (FAB) facility with integrated reliability and packaging capabilities. Before configuring these capabilities in physical systems, it is essential to understand the complex semiconductor process parameters that govern them thoroughly.

Addressing the workshop, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The deployment of the foundational software of Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin™ framework will empower our faculty and students to accelerate concept creation, prototyping, testing, and process exploration virtually, thereby reducing R&D cost and time significantly."

"This initiative is a transformative step toward preparing an industry-ready workforce and aligns strongly with India’s semiconductor mission. By integrating advanced digital twin technologies into our curriculum and research, we aim to contribute significantly to the country’s goal of becoming a global hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing," Kamakoti said.

Applied Materials’ AppliedTwin™ framework is a comprehensive digital twin solution aimed at transforming semiconductor manufacturing. The foundational software powering AppliedTwin™ is designed to foster collaboration and build an innovation network across suppliers, government, customers, and R&D institutions—supporting the development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Further, Avi Avula, Country President, Applied Materials India, added, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to accelerate the development of a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the country. By deploying the foundational AppliedTwin™ framework, we are equipping future engineers and researchers with the tools to engage deeply with advanced semiconductor technologies. This initiative not only strengthens workforce development but also catalyses innovation through academia–industry collaborations that are essential for India’s semiconductor journey.”