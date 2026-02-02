IIT Madras & Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Ink Pact To Develop Universal Driver Rating System
The partnership will focus on developing a Driver Rating System using data-driven approaches that leverage smartphone-based inputs and sensor data to effectively address the challenges.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to formalise a partnership to devise a first-of-its-kind rating system for commercial driving.
This Driver Rating System (DRS) is intended to serve as a standard for commercial driving certification, insurance, and background checks, and aims to develop a technology stack to build a digital public infrastructure for its nationwide rollout.
Experts pointed out that commercial driver performance, safety, and well-being have become increasingly difficult to monitor, affecting safety and scope for improvement. Issues are further compounded by the absence of comprehensive regulatory frameworks and weak enforcement of existing policies, leading to inconsistent standards and limited accountability within the sector, they said.
Commenting on the current state of road and driver safety mechanisms and the need for such a rating system, Project coordinator, Gitakrishnan Ramadurai, IIT Madras, said, "Trucks and truck drivers are the backbone of our country. This project provides them an aadhaar for their good work. The driver rating system rewards good driving and helps correct risky driving, thereby saving lives, money and time for all stakeholders."
The proposed partnership between IIT Madras and Daimler will focus on developing this DRS using data-driven approaches that leverage smartphone-based inputs and sensor data to effectively address these challenges.
Speaking on the importance of industry-academia collaborations in pioneering such nationwide initiatives, Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has been at the forefront of research in road safety and mobility, with the goal of building systems, processes and infrastructure which together ensure safer outcomes for our roads, drivers and commuters."
"Our partnership with Daimler is a testament to our shared commitment to this vision and also emphasises how industry-academia collaborations play a crucial role in translating research into impactful, scalable, and ready-to-implement products and processes that deliver meaningful societal impact," Mahalingam added.
Speaking on how this partnership aligns with Daimler's corporate social responsibility policies, Alexander Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "At DICV, road safety and responsible mobility are central to how we approach sustainability. This collaboration with IIT Madras reflects our commitment to using technology and data-driven innovation to create meaningful, scalable solutions that improve driver safety, professionalism, and well-being across the commercial transport ecosystem. By contributing to the development of a universal driver rating framework, we aim to support safer roads, stronger livelihoods, and a more accountable mobility system for India."
In an official release issued on Monday, IIT Madras stated that a universal driver rating system will enable safer and more responsible driving by incentivising drivers, while allowing fleet operators and concessionaries to monitor driver performance, track fleets in real time, and improve safety and compliance.
It will support shippers through on-time delivery visibility, help driving institutes, certify drivers, improve employability, and provide governments with data for evidence-based policymaking, the release mentioned, adding that all of this will ultimately contribute to improved road safety and societal outcomes.
Read More