IIT Madras & Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Ink Pact To Develop Universal Driver Rating System

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to formalise a partnership to devise a first-of-its-kind rating system for commercial driving.

This Driver Rating System (DRS) is intended to serve as a standard for commercial driving certification, insurance, and background checks, and aims to develop a technology stack to build a digital public infrastructure for its nationwide rollout.

Experts pointed out that commercial driver performance, safety, and well-being have become increasingly difficult to monitor, affecting safety and scope for improvement. Issues are further compounded by the absence of comprehensive regulatory frameworks and weak enforcement of existing policies, leading to inconsistent standards and limited accountability within the sector, they said.

Commenting on the current state of road and driver safety mechanisms and the need for such a rating system, Project coordinator, Gitakrishnan Ramadurai, IIT Madras, said, "Trucks and truck drivers are the backbone of our country. This project provides them an aadhaar for their good work. The driver rating system rewards good driving and helps correct risky driving, thereby saving lives, money and time for all stakeholders."

The proposed partnership between IIT Madras and Daimler will focus on developing this DRS using data-driven approaches that leverage smartphone-based inputs and sensor data to effectively address these challenges.

Speaking on the importance of industry-academia collaborations in pioneering such nationwide initiatives, Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has been at the forefront of research in road safety and mobility, with the goal of building systems, processes and infrastructure which together ensure safer outcomes for our roads, drivers and commuters."