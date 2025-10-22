ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras, Coal India Launch Centre For Sustainable Energy

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Coal India Limited (CIL) to launch a Centre for Sustainable Energy to accelerate India’s transition toward a low-carbon and sustainable energy future.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday by Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Achut Ghatak, Director (Technical), CIL in the presence of P M Prasad, Chairman, CIL and senior officials from both organisations.

This strategic collaboration will focus on ensuring India’s long-term energy security while supporting the national commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Centre for Sustainable Energy will serve as a Centre of Excellence, fostering cutting-edge research, innovation and technology for sustainable energy solutions. It will bring together institutions and industries across India and the world to develop economically viable and environmentally responsible pathways for the optimal use of India’s energy resources, both in the short and long term.

Welcoming this partnership, Prof Kamakoti said, “Industry–academia collaborations have been a cornerstone of IIT Madras’ journey toward leading India’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Our partnership with Coal India epitomises our commitment to this cause. Together, we aim to develop scalable and impactful solutions that support our nation’s sustainable energy future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said that Coal India is transforming from being the nation’s energy provider to becoming a key enabler of India’s clean energy transition. “This MoU marks a historic step in Coal India’s journey toward sustainable growth. Through this collaboration with IIT Madras, Coal India aims to generate indigenous solutions that ensure energy security, decarbonisation, and socio-economic progress,” Prasad added.

This new Centre will be led by Prof Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Head, Energy Consortium, IIT Madras, and Prof Rajnish Kumar, Head, School of Sustainability, IIT Madras.

The Centre will focus on establishing excellence in sustainable energy, positioning itself as a world-class hub addressing the complex challenges of India’s energy transition. It aims to keep the future of Coal India and the country’s broader energy security and development agenda at the core of all research and innovation activities.

Coal continues to form the foundation of India’s energy security, contributing to over 85 percent of the nation’s energy needs. However, it also holds the key to enabling India’s transition toward sustainability.