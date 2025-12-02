'Existing Laws Enough To Control Tech': IIT Madras Calls For Coordinated Oversight To Ensure Safe Use Of AI In India
AI Centre at the IIT Madras has been studying the government guidelines and has taken steps to support safe and responsible AI adoption.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Professor Ravindran said that rules and safeguards are essential for the safe use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. He noted that the Centre has recently released guidelines on AI, outlining responsibilities for companies and users. The professor added that those providing information through AI applications must also be held accountable.
He said that the AI Centre, Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras, has been studying these government guidelines and has taken steps to support safe and responsible AI adoption. Based on this, a discussion was held on October 7 on the effective management of AI technology on the IIT Madras campus, where CeRAI presented its own recommendations and safety framework.
Professor Ravindran said, "We have provided guidelines for the use of AI technology. In it, we have provided recommendations for regulating AI technology and making necessary arrangements for its good use in India. We have also provided necessary measures to prevent the harms that may occur while using the technology."
Ravindran explained that the existing laws are sufficient to control AI technology. "It is wrong to say that there are no separate regulatory rules for AI technology. There is no need to bring new rules. When deepfake technology is misused, who did the wrong thing? We can ensure that the existing laws are used and provide solutions. The existing laws are sufficient to control AI technology," he said.
Ravindran stressed raising awareness among the public about the use of AI. "We need to create frameworks for the wider adoption of AI technology, raise awareness among the public about its use, and create awareness among users in all sectors, including government officials and legal professionals."
He further said, "There are laws and procedures to control it in existing sectors. Therefore, the existing guidelines should be changed slightly and controlled. They say that if AI technology comes, it will work unilaterally. The existing laws should be used to control it. Then, if necessary, separate rules should be made."
The Professor said that the central and state governments should jointly form an AI coordination committee and continue to monitor it. "Furthermore, when the technical committee reports on the changes in AI technology, the coordination committee will make changes accordingly. Since the impact of AI technology is in all sectors, we have recommended that it be implemented in a coordinated manner."
The Professor advised that an AI coordination committee should be formed. "We have provided guidelines for AI technology to the government. The government should form an AI coordination committee; only then can it be implemented. Already, the India Mission has started bringing the structures and information of the central and state governments online. They are providing scholarships and training to study AI. An AI structure has been created in Telangana," the Professor said.
Professor Ravindran stressed that awareness about AI needs to be created. Ravindran said, "AI technology has reached the people faster than the Internet. It has started using it more in India than in other countries in the world. AI technology is also in the hands of those who have smartphones. Therefore, awareness about it needs to be created."
"AI technology collects information on the Internet and gives it to us. It does not discover anything new. Therefore, there is a possibility of providing incorrect information on the Internet. AI technology does not tell the exact time of an event, so we should check it properly. Just as we should not trust the forwarded information coming from WhatsApp, we should not trust all the information provided by AI technology," Ravindran said.
Speaking about the companies that provide AI technology, Ravindran said, "The information provided by the AI company, including the image, must be disclosed as having been obtained through AI technology. The companies must also ensure that certain information will not be used for AI technology. Companies should provide AI incident reports. If they encounter a problem with AI, companies should report it immediately. We have said that AI should also report immediately, just as it already does for cybercrimes."
The Professor advised that one should not take the medicine prescribed by AI as it is. He said, "We can trust the answers provided by AI technology based on the human body just like we trust the information found on Google. We should take the information found in it and ask a doctor for treatment. We should not take the medicine prescribed by AI as it is. We should not trust the information provided based on life and body as it is."