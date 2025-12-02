ETV Bharat / bharat

'Existing Laws Enough To Control Tech': IIT Madras Calls For Coordinated Oversight To Ensure Safe Use Of AI In India

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Professor Ravindran said that rules and safeguards are essential for the safe use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. He noted that the Centre has recently released guidelines on AI, outlining responsibilities for companies and users. The professor added that those providing information through AI applications must also be held accountable.

He said that the AI Centre, Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras, has been studying these government guidelines and has taken steps to support safe and responsible AI adoption. Based on this, a discussion was held on October 7 on the effective management of AI technology on the IIT Madras campus, where CeRAI presented its own recommendations and safety framework.

Professor Ravindran said, "We have provided guidelines for the use of AI technology. In it, we have provided recommendations for regulating AI technology and making necessary arrangements for its good use in India. We have also provided necessary measures to prevent the harms that may occur while using the technology."

Ravindran explained that the existing laws are sufficient to control AI technology. "It is wrong to say that there are no separate regulatory rules for AI technology. There is no need to bring new rules. When deepfake technology is misused, who did the wrong thing? We can ensure that the existing laws are used and provide solutions. The existing laws are sufficient to control AI technology," he said.

Ravindran stressed raising awareness among the public about the use of AI. "We need to create frameworks for the wider adoption of AI technology, raise awareness among the public about its use, and create awareness among users in all sectors, including government officials and legal professionals."

He further said, "There are laws and procedures to control it in existing sectors. Therefore, the existing guidelines should be changed slightly and controlled. They say that if AI technology comes, it will work unilaterally. The existing laws should be used to control it. Then, if necessary, separate rules should be made."