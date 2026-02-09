IIT Madras Launches BS In Aeronautics And Space Tech To Widen Access To Industry-Ready Aerospace Education
The new IIT Madras BS programme targets UAVs, aviation and space sectors, open to class 12 pass students with no JEE requirement.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology. An official release said, "This will be a skill-based undergraduate programme that will be offered in Online Mode and is designed to equip learners with industry-relevant analysis and design capabilities in aeronautics, space systems and allied sectors."
The BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology was launched on campus on Monday in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti. Dr DK Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Dr V. Sumantran, Former Chairman of IndiGo airlines and other stakeholders attended the event virtually.
Being launched in response to strong national demand, the programme addresses skills gaps in sunrise sectors like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, civil aviation and space technologies. Placement and internship support will be provided through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), further strengthening employability outcomes for learners completing the programme, it said.
The programme is open to anyone who has passed Class 12 or equivalent, including diploma holders, with no cap on enrolment and no requirement for IIT-JEE qualification. Learners can progress at a flexible pace within defined milestones, making it suitable for working professionals, students pursuing another degree, or those seeking a primary undergraduate qualification. Examinations are conducted on Sundays, with a mix of centre-based and online proctored assessments, the release added.
Kamakoti said, "Aeronautics and space technology are exponentially growing sectors that need specialised manpower for employment. This BS program is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras to democratise opportunity to all to enter these sectors."
The release graduates are expected to find strong employment prospects across public sector undertakings and global aerospace firms, as well as start-ups and engineering analysis companies. Potential employers include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, Ansys and Siemens. Graduates will also be well prepared for GATE and advanced degrees at IITs and IISc.
The programme aims to prepare students for careers across aerospace, automotive, wind power and energy industries, while also building strong foundations for industrial R&D and higher studies. It will blend rigorous theory with hands-on training. Core theory courses will be delivered through recorded lectures by expert faculty, supported by live interactive tutorial sessions and online discussion forums.
Course Coordinator HSN Murthy, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "We are confident that this programme will fulfil the demand for good quality engineering graduates in aeronautics, space technology and energy sectors, who will propel India towards becoming a developed nation through their innovation."
Prof. Sriram Rengarajan, also a Course Coordinator from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, added, "These graduates will be well trained in critical skills which will enable our nation to develop indigenous technology for our internal consumption as well as for the export market, thereby driving economic growth."
The release stated that the BS-level capstone focuses on designing a complete aircraft or spacecraft, preparing graduates for industrial R&D roles.
"Top performers at the diploma level may be invited for interviews to transition to on-campus study, with high achievers eligible to join MS programmes at IIT Madras without a GATE score, subject to prescribed CGPA criteria," it added.