ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Launches BS In Aeronautics And Space Tech To Widen Access To Industry-Ready Aerospace Education

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology. An official release said, "This will be a skill-based undergraduate programme that will be offered in Online Mode and is designed to equip learners with industry-relevant analysis and design capabilities in aeronautics, space systems and allied sectors."

The BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology was launched on campus on Monday in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti. Dr DK Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Dr V. Sumantran, Former Chairman of IndiGo airlines and other stakeholders attended the event virtually.

Being launched in response to strong national demand, the programme addresses skills gaps in sunrise sectors like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, civil aviation and space technologies. Placement and internship support will be provided through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), further strengthening employability outcomes for learners completing the programme, it said.

The programme is open to anyone who has passed Class 12 or equivalent, including diploma holders, with no cap on enrolment and no requirement for IIT-JEE qualification. Learners can progress at a flexible pace within defined milestones, making it suitable for working professionals, students pursuing another degree, or those seeking a primary undergraduate qualification. Examinations are conducted on Sundays, with a mix of centre-based and online proctored assessments, the release added.

Kamakoti said, "Aeronautics and space technology are exponentially growing sectors that need specialised manpower for employment. This BS program is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras to democratise opportunity to all to enter these sectors."

The release graduates are expected to find strong employment prospects across public sector undertakings and global aerospace firms, as well as start-ups and engineering analysis companies. Potential employers include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, Ansys and Siemens. Graduates will also be well prepared for GATE and advanced degrees at IITs and IISc.