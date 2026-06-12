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IIT Madras Brain Centre Releases World's Most Detailed 3D Atlas Of Human Brainstem At Cell Resolution

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has released the world’s most detailed 3D Atlas of the human brainstem through its high-throughput brain imaging and computing platform that transforms whole human brains into 3D cell-resolution atlases.

Developed by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras, ‘ANCHOR’ (Atlas of Neurochemical Characterisation of the human brainstem with 3D Reconstruction) comprises the most comprehensive, multi-modal, 3D maps and atlases of the human brainstem to date, spanning from the prenatal period to childhood and adult brains, according to a release.

These maps encompass more than 200 brainstem nuclei and fibre tracts, reconstructed from hundreds of serial sections. To resolve distinct neurochemical cell types, eight complementary immunostains were overlaid across more than 500 sections, enabling detailed mapping.

The researchers have made ANCHOR publicly available through the website - https://anchor.humanbrain.in – to ensure that this cutting-edge research benefits researchers, clinicians and patients around the world.

SGBC aims to build the most comprehensive set of cell-resolution human brain maps across lifespan and diseases. This Centre has become a truly global interdisciplinary team featuring more than 200 researchers, engineers and technicians working with 20 collaborators from different countries.

ANCHOR was released during the 3rd BRICS Neuroscience Symposium 2026 held from 5th to 7th June 2026 at the IIT Madras campus. The event brought together leading neuroscientists, clinicians, academicians and researchers from BRICS nations.

ANCHOR was released in the presence of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, who was the chief guest at the event. Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys, who has provided significant support to SGBC, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head, SGBC, were also present along with industry leaders, donors and philanthropists who support the Centre besides researchers from across the world.

Addressing the event virtually from Delhi, Ajay Kumar Sood said, “This is a significant accomplishment in the field of neurobiology. This is a multimodal framework integrating MRI, histology and detailed chemo-architecture. It will be the most detailed and comprehensive maps of the human brainstem and will be made available publicly in digital form. These maps will help in identifying specific cell populations affected in brainstem lesions, which could be critical for clinical applications.”

Sood said, “This is another milestone achieved by SGBC at IIT Madras after it had released ‘DHARANI’ last year. An important feature of SGBC is that it has been a multi-institutional, multinational and multi-disciplinary endeavour with the support of the Government, industry and philanthropy."

"The Centre has become an exemplar of research and innovation through collaboration and a diversified support system for long-term sustainability. The centre is a unique example of how risk-taking by a public agency led to an advanced technology platform for doing big science, and that was then scaled by private and philanthropic support to produce world-class results in frontier areas of human brain sciences," he added.

Further, Ajay Kumar Sood said, “Another noteworthy feature to talk about the collaborative aspect of this project is that various medical institutions in the country such as CMC Vellore, Kilpauk Medical College, MediScan Systems, Shri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research helped the Centre to acquire brains of different types and ages for this project.”