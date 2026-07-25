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IIT Kharagpur Scientist Calls For Creation Of Climate Risk Calendar For Himalayan Regions

An aerial view of the Yatri Niwas where the Amarnath Yatra pligrims are staying following the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage due to weather disruptions, in Ramban. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Over the last few years, the intensity of natural disasters hitting the annual Amarnath Yatra has been on the rise. There have been occasions when the Yatra has been brought to a temporary halt and even suspended. Sudden cloudbursts, landslides, flash floods and damaged roads have also led to pilgrims losing their lives.

An expert at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has probed into the matter of whether these disasters are merely isolated natural occurrences or signal something deeper.

Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath argues that Jammu and Kashmir is getting hotter much faster than other regions of India, and this change will not be confined to the mountains alone. It will impact rivers, agriculture, drinking water supplies, tourism and the safety of the Amarnath Yatra itself.

Jayanarayanan said that this is cause for concern and the time has come to be aware, not to panic.

An aerial view of base camps for 'Amarnath Yatra' on a rainy day, at Baltal, in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 24, 2026. (PTI)

"Over the last 50 years or so, the global average rate of warming has been approximately 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade. However, in various parts of the Himalayas, that rate is significantly higher. Our research indicates that the rate of warming in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir is two to three times higher than in other parts of India," he said while pointing out that meltwater from Himalayan glaciers serves as the primary source for numerous rivers, including the Ganges and the Yamuna. The lives and livelihoods of over two billion people depend on these rivers. Consequently, this change serves as a major warning for the entire North India region.

On being asked why warming is accelerating so rapidly in mountainous areas, the expert said that one of the primary reasons is 'Elevation-Dependent Warming ', which is rapid warming associated with altitude.

"Snow-covered mountains reflect about 90% to 100% of solar radiation, preventing heat from accumulating there. However, as global warming causes the snow to melt, the dark rocks and soil beneath become exposed and absorb significantly more solar heat. This raises the surrounding temperature, causing more snow to melt and exposing even more dark land. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle known to scientists as the 'Snow Albedo Feedback.' Once this cycle begins, the pace of warming continues to accelerate," he explained.

A man covers himself as he looks on the base camps for 'Amarnath Yatra' on a rainy day, at Baltal, in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 24, 2026. (PTI)

Highlighting the role of greenhouse gases in this warming, Jayanarayanan said that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and ozone trap heat radiating from the Earth's surface within the atmosphere, preventing the planet from cooling down easily. As temperatures rise, snow melts faster, exposing new land that absorbs even more heat. In other words, one change accelerates another. This is known in scientific terms as a 'Positive Feedback Loop.'