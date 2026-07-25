IIT Kharagpur Scientist Calls For Creation Of Climate Risk Calendar For Himalayan Regions
Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath argues that fast heating of Jammu and Kashmir will impact rivers, agriculture, drinking water, tourism and the safety of the Amarnath Yatra.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Kolkata: Over the last few years, the intensity of natural disasters hitting the annual Amarnath Yatra has been on the rise. There have been occasions when the Yatra has been brought to a temporary halt and even suspended. Sudden cloudbursts, landslides, flash floods and damaged roads have also led to pilgrims losing their lives.
An expert at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has probed into the matter of whether these disasters are merely isolated natural occurrences or signal something deeper.
Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath argues that Jammu and Kashmir is getting hotter much faster than other regions of India, and this change will not be confined to the mountains alone. It will impact rivers, agriculture, drinking water supplies, tourism and the safety of the Amarnath Yatra itself.
Jayanarayanan said that this is cause for concern and the time has come to be aware, not to panic.
"Over the last 50 years or so, the global average rate of warming has been approximately 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade. However, in various parts of the Himalayas, that rate is significantly higher. Our research indicates that the rate of warming in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir is two to three times higher than in other parts of India," he said while pointing out that meltwater from Himalayan glaciers serves as the primary source for numerous rivers, including the Ganges and the Yamuna. The lives and livelihoods of over two billion people depend on these rivers. Consequently, this change serves as a major warning for the entire North India region.
On being asked why warming is accelerating so rapidly in mountainous areas, the expert said that one of the primary reasons is 'Elevation-Dependent Warming ', which is rapid warming associated with altitude.
"Snow-covered mountains reflect about 90% to 100% of solar radiation, preventing heat from accumulating there. However, as global warming causes the snow to melt, the dark rocks and soil beneath become exposed and absorb significantly more solar heat. This raises the surrounding temperature, causing more snow to melt and exposing even more dark land. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle known to scientists as the 'Snow Albedo Feedback.' Once this cycle begins, the pace of warming continues to accelerate," he explained.
Highlighting the role of greenhouse gases in this warming, Jayanarayanan said that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and ozone trap heat radiating from the Earth's surface within the atmosphere, preventing the planet from cooling down easily. As temperatures rise, snow melts faster, exposing new land that absorbs even more heat. In other words, one change accelerates another. This is known in scientific terms as a 'Positive Feedback Loop.'
"Many people believe that carbon dioxide is the only major greenhouse gas, but water vapour is also an extremely potent greenhouse gas. As ice and glaciers melt, the amount of water vapour in the air increases, trapping more heat. This causes temperatures to rise further, which in turn accelerates the melting of ice. Essentially, as ice melts, water vapour increases and it further intensifies global warming, creating a dangerous feedback loop," he said.
Pointing out the long-term impact of this warming, he disclosed that initially, rapid glacial melting might lead to a temporary increase in river water levels, potentially even causing more frequent flash floods. However, in the long run, the situation will reverse. "As glaciers shrink, the primary source of river water will diminish, leading to drinking water shortages, agricultural problems and reduced river flow, ultimately affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people," he warned.
When asked whether the Amarnath Yatra could become even more dangerous in the coming years, the scientist said that this will depend on the weather patterns and climate change in the region.
"We are witnessing multiple cloudburst incidents occurring within short timeframes. Rising temperatures increase atmospheric water vapour which subsequently descends as extremely heavy rainfall over a brief period that drastically increases the risk of landslides, rockfalls, road collapses and flash floods. The entire route of the Amarnath Yatra traverses rugged mountainous terrain with thousands of pilgrims travelling. Consequently, if such extreme weather events occur more frequently due to climate change, the Amarnath Yatra will become increasingly difficult and hazardous in the future," he elaborated.
According to Jayanarayanan, accurate forecasting of cloudbursts or landslides remains extremely difficult across the globe. Therefore, relying solely on daily weather forecasts is insufficient. "It is crucial to analyze long-term climate data to create a 'Climate Risk Calendar.' By planning the pilgrimage based on scientific data regarding periods of low versus high risk, the likelihood of accidents can be significantly reduced," he elaborated.
Explaining the significance of faster increase in nighttime temperatures as compared to the daytime ones, Jayanarayanan said that this is a key indicator of climate change. "During the day, the Earth warms up due to solar heat which is prevented from escaping at night by greenhouse gases. Often, cloud cover acts like a blanket, trapping the heat," he said.
"In mountainous regions, limited air circulation causes even more heat to be trapped leading to a rapid rise in nighttime temperatures. It is important to remember that the sun plays no role at night; yet, if nighttime temperatures continue to rise, it implies that the Earth is no longer cooling down as it used to. This is clear evidence of global warming," he explained.
This is expected to hit tourism in the long run as people visit Kashmir for its cool climate, snow, and natural beauty. However, if summer temperatures reach 37 to 42 degrees Celsius, that appeal will diminish significantly.
"Rainfall patterns are also shifting. Previously, there was moderate rainfall over extended periods whereas now we see intense rainfall within short durations. This will adversely affect not only tourism but also forests, rivers, flora, biodiversity and the livelihoods of local communities," he warned while painting a grim scenario for the future.
"Once carbon dioxide enters the atmosphere, it can persist for up to 100 years. Consequently, the pollution generated today will have repercussions for decades to come. Climate knows no borders. Greenhouse gases emitted in one part of the world affect the climate in another. Therefore, this is not merely a problem for a single state or country, but a global crisis," he underlined.
The expert is of the view that the common people share an equal responsibility in mitigating this crisis. "Adhering to the principles of 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' is crucial. Small steps such as cutting down on unnecessary electricity usage, preventing energy waste and using recyclable products can bring about significant long-term change. Just imagine: if the country's 1.4 billion people saved even a small amount of electricity daily, the reduction in carbon emissions would be immense! The battle against climate change begins with individual awareness," he suggested.
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