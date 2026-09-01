ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT-Kanpur's MoU With ISKCON For Student Well-Being Stokes Row

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Kanpur and ISKCON for programmes aimed at student well-being has become controversial with people questioning the involvement of a religious organisation in such initiatives, prompting the institute to delete the announcement.

In a X post on Saturday, IIT Kanpur announced the signing of a two-year MoU with ISKCON, providing a framework for the organisation to conduct voluntary educational and well-being programmes for interested IIT-K students.

"Under the collaboration, ISKCON may offer a series of certified courses covering areas such as self-management, wellness, personal development, stress management and self-esteem. Each course will comprise eight one-hour sessions, with participation entirely voluntary," the institute said.

The announcement received significant backlash on social media with students, alumni and other social media users criticising the collaboration. On Monday, the institute deleted the post. IIT-Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal, however, defended the collaboration, saying the MoU was signed on the initiative of the students' body.