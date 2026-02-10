ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Kanpur's Class Of 1976 Donates Rs 13 Cr To Alma Mater On Golden Jubilee Reunion

Kanpur: The Class of 1976 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) returned to campus for their Golden Jubilee Reunion and as part of their celebrations announced a donation of Rs 13.40 crore to support various key initiatives at the institute.

Alumni from India and abroad attended the reunion, reconnecting with their peers, reminiscing, and reaffirming their enduring bond with their alma mater. This collective contribution reflects the batch's deep gratitude to the institute and their commitment to contribute meaningfully to IIT Kanpur's continued progress and excellence.

Returning to the campus after nearly 50 years, the alumni first visited their classrooms. They then gathered together to take selfies with their smartphones to preserve this memorable moment forever. While taking a tour of the IIT Kanpur campus, the alumni fondly remembered their college days in the 1970s, a period that laid the foundation of their career paths and values, saying they couldn't believe they had ever studied at this premier institute. They said there's no campus like IIT Kanpur anywhere else.