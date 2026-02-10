IIT Kanpur's Class Of 1976 Donates Rs 13 Cr To Alma Mater On Golden Jubilee Reunion
IIT Kanpur director Manindra Aggarwal said the Golden Jubilee Reunion celebrates five decades of personal and professional accomplishments and their connection with institute.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Kanpur: The Class of 1976 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) returned to campus for their Golden Jubilee Reunion and as part of their celebrations announced a donation of Rs 13.40 crore to support various key initiatives at the institute.
Alumni from India and abroad attended the reunion, reconnecting with their peers, reminiscing, and reaffirming their enduring bond with their alma mater. This collective contribution reflects the batch's deep gratitude to the institute and their commitment to contribute meaningfully to IIT Kanpur's continued progress and excellence.
Returning to the campus after nearly 50 years, the alumni first visited their classrooms. They then gathered together to take selfies with their smartphones to preserve this memorable moment forever. While taking a tour of the IIT Kanpur campus, the alumni fondly remembered their college days in the 1970s, a period that laid the foundation of their career paths and values, saying they couldn't believe they had ever studied at this premier institute. They said there's no campus like IIT Kanpur anywhere else.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Manindra Aggarwal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, "IIT Kanpur is proud of the achievements of its alumni and the values they uphold. The Golden Jubilee Reunion of the 1976 batch not only celebrates five decades of personal and professional accomplishments, but also symbolises their enduring connection with the institute. Their commitment to supporting the institute will further strengthen IIT Kanpur's academic and institutional systems for future generations."
Prof Amey Karkare said, "Our alumni are one of IIT Kanpur's greatest strengths, and the 1976 batch exemplifies the spirit of a lifelong connection with their alma mater. Their generous contribution during this historic reunion reflects their affection and sense of responsibility for the Institute. Such support will help further enhance student opportunities, faculty excellence, and institutional development, and inspire younger batches to remain connected with the institute."
Also Read