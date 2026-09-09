ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Kanpur Develops Family Score To Determine Potential Beneficiaries Of Government Schemes

The IIT Kanpur team presented the Phase 1 findings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior state officials. The project is part of a collaboration between IIT Kanpur and the Government of Andhra Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that can help the government identify families that need welfare schemes and government assistance. It will use the data already available in the government records.

IIT Kanpur's ‘Family Score’ system can assess the social and economic status of families while eliminating the need for separate door-to-door surveys. This allows for the identification of needy families on a large scale in less time and at a lower cost. The system provides insight into which families are most in need of government assistance.

As part of a collaboration between IIT Kanpur and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Phase 1 of the exercise examined whether AI could replace traditional household surveys to provide reliable assessments of the social and economic status of households.

Initial results show that an ensemble of AI models developed by IIT Kanpur can perform better than traditional surveys in identifying the social and economic status of households while requiring significantly less additional time, effort and resources from the government.

IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal disclosed, “Using Family Score can help address challenges faced in implementing government schemes. These include identifying the right families on a large scale. Identifying such families usually requires large-scale door-to-door surveys which require significant time, staff and resources.”

Representatives of IIT Kanpur shared these results with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and senior government officials. The Chief Minister and his team of officials praised the system's capabilities and its potential to deliver targeted government assistance to the families in need.