IIT Kanpur Develops Family Score To Determine Potential Beneficiaries Of Government Schemes
The AI-based system will use already available data to assess social and economic status of families while eliminating the need for separate door-to-door surveys.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that can help the government identify families that need welfare schemes and government assistance. It will use the data already available in the government records.
IIT Kanpur's ‘Family Score’ system can assess the social and economic status of families while eliminating the need for separate door-to-door surveys. This allows for the identification of needy families on a large scale in less time and at a lower cost. The system provides insight into which families are most in need of government assistance.
As part of a collaboration between IIT Kanpur and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Phase 1 of the exercise examined whether AI could replace traditional household surveys to provide reliable assessments of the social and economic status of households.
Initial results show that an ensemble of AI models developed by IIT Kanpur can perform better than traditional surveys in identifying the social and economic status of households while requiring significantly less additional time, effort and resources from the government.
IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal disclosed, “Using Family Score can help address challenges faced in implementing government schemes. These include identifying the right families on a large scale. Identifying such families usually requires large-scale door-to-door surveys which require significant time, staff and resources.”
Representatives of IIT Kanpur shared these results with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and senior government officials. The Chief Minister and his team of officials praised the system's capabilities and its potential to deliver targeted government assistance to the families in need.
The IIT Kanpur team, led by Prof. Manindra Agrawal, comprised Dean of Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligence Systems Prof. Nitin Saxena and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airavat Research Foundation Manish Srivastava.
Saxena explained that the Family Score system uses data already available in government records to assess the social and economic status of families and categorises them using 15 government datasets.
“These datasets include various indicators related to the social and economic status of households. The model is trained and tested on social and economic scores generated from a statewide survey. Once the model is ready, family scores can be generated for families included in available government data without any new surveys or gathering additional information,” he said.
Family Score is an effort to use AI and available government data to determine the social and economic status of families in a better way and provide them with benefits under appropriate government schemes.
Prof. Agrawal disclosed, “The initial results are encouraging and indicate that this approach could reduce reliance on expensive and time-consuming surveys. This collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government will use AI in a transparent and reliable manner in the interest of the citizens."
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