IIT Kanpur Batch 2000 Pledges Rs 100 Crore Donation To Alma Mater

Kanpur: The Class of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has made history by pledging Rs 100 crore to their alma mater during their Silver Jubilee Reunion at the campus. The institute states that the generous donation is the largest ever from a single batch to any Indian educational institution.

The announcement of the contribution was a major highlight of the Silver Jubilee Reunion ceremony. “This collective commitment reflects the batch's deep gratitude towards IIT Kanpur and their shared vision to strengthen further the institution's academic, research, and social impact,” the administration said.

The alumni have come forward to establish the ‘Millennium School of Technology and Society’ (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur, they said.

“This contribution by the Class of 2000 is strong evidence of the unbreakable bond between IIT Kanpur and its alumni. This kind of support strengthens our academic and research systems,” IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said.