IIT Kanpur Batch 2000 Pledges Rs 100 Crore Donation To Alma Mater
The alumni have come forward to establish the ‘Millennium School of Technology and Society’ (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST
Kanpur: The Class of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has made history by pledging Rs 100 crore to their alma mater during their Silver Jubilee Reunion at the campus. The institute states that the generous donation is the largest ever from a single batch to any Indian educational institution.
The announcement of the contribution was a major highlight of the Silver Jubilee Reunion ceremony. “This collective commitment reflects the batch's deep gratitude towards IIT Kanpur and their shared vision to strengthen further the institution's academic, research, and social impact,” the administration said.
The alumni have come forward to establish the ‘Millennium School of Technology and Society’ (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur, they said.
“This contribution by the Class of 2000 is strong evidence of the unbreakable bond between IIT Kanpur and its alumni. This kind of support strengthens our academic and research systems,” IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said.
IIT Kanpur Dean of Resources and Alumni, Prof. Amey Karkare, said that this contribution is an excellent example of the spirit of IIT Kanpur alumni.
“The 2000 batch has demonstrated how active alumni participation can translate into a transformative impact for students, faculty, and society,” Prof. Karkare said.
Naveen Tiwari, an alumnus from the 2000 batch, said that IIT Kanpur gave them more than just a degree. “It gave us the courage to dream big, question assumptions, and build with purpose. This contribution is a symbol of our collective gratitude. It is our effort to ensure that future generations have the same, or even better, opportunities to learn and lead,” he said.
Alumni coordinator Tamal Das said that the Silver Jubilee Reunion was a moment of deep reflection and a time to cherish memories for all of them. “This collective commitment of Rs 100 crore is a testament to our shared values and our enduring connection with IIT Kanpur. We look forward to working together with our alma mater to shape the future institution-builders,” he said.
Also Read