ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Jodhpur Scientists Develop Nanotechnology For Early Cancer Detection And Treatment

Jodhpur: Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur are working on a breakthrough healthcare technology that could transform the way diseases, particularly cancer, are diagnosed and treated. Their focus is on theranostics, a cutting-edge field that combines diagnosis and therapy into a single platform, allowing doctors to detect diseases early and treat them with greater precision.

At its NanoMed Lab, scientists are using specially engineered nanomaterials designed to navigate the human body with remarkable accuracy. These microscopic materials can identify diseased cells, deliver drugs directly to affected areas, and monitor treatment response in real time. The research is particularly promising in the fight against cancer, where precision targeting can significantly improve outcomes while reducing side effects.

The pioneering work is being led by Dr. Raviraj Vankayala, Associate Professor in the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering and affiliated faculty at the MedTech Centre. His team’s work in theranostics is opening new frontiers in precision medicine.

The researchers are developing next-generation two-dimensional nanomaterials such as MXenes, Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), Black Phosphorus, and Borophene. Often described as 'tiny superheroes,' these advanced materials possess unique surface properties that enable them to carry therapeutic drugs directly to diseased cells while also acting as diagnostic agents.

Inspired by nature, the team is also creating biomimetic nanocarriers. These microscopic delivery systems can evade the body’s immune defenses and transport drugs precisely to targeted locations. This targeted approach enhances treatment efficiency and minimizes unwanted side effects.