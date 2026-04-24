IIT Jodhpur Scientists Develop Nanotechnology For Early Cancer Detection And Treatment
By combining diagnosis, drug delivery and real-time monitoring, IIT Jodhpur’s nanotechnology could make cancer treatment precise, less invasive and far more effective, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Jodhpur: Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur are working on a breakthrough healthcare technology that could transform the way diseases, particularly cancer, are diagnosed and treated. Their focus is on theranostics, a cutting-edge field that combines diagnosis and therapy into a single platform, allowing doctors to detect diseases early and treat them with greater precision.
At its NanoMed Lab, scientists are using specially engineered nanomaterials designed to navigate the human body with remarkable accuracy. These microscopic materials can identify diseased cells, deliver drugs directly to affected areas, and monitor treatment response in real time. The research is particularly promising in the fight against cancer, where precision targeting can significantly improve outcomes while reducing side effects.
The pioneering work is being led by Dr. Raviraj Vankayala, Associate Professor in the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering and affiliated faculty at the MedTech Centre. His team’s work in theranostics is opening new frontiers in precision medicine.
The researchers are developing next-generation two-dimensional nanomaterials such as MXenes, Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), Black Phosphorus, and Borophene. Often described as 'tiny superheroes,' these advanced materials possess unique surface properties that enable them to carry therapeutic drugs directly to diseased cells while also acting as diagnostic agents.
Inspired by nature, the team is also creating biomimetic nanocarriers. These microscopic delivery systems can evade the body’s immune defenses and transport drugs precisely to targeted locations. This targeted approach enhances treatment efficiency and minimizes unwanted side effects.
One of the most exciting aspects of the research is phototheranostics, which combines light and nanotechnology for simultaneous diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. Using near-infrared (NIR) light, these nanomaterials can generate localized heat, produce reactive oxygen species and release drugs in a controlled manner. This enables minimally invasive and highly targeted destruction of cancer cells.
Since NIR light can penetrate deep into biological tissues, the technology also holds immense clinical potential. To ensure safety and effectiveness, the team is testing these innovations on advanced cellular models that closely replicate real human physiological conditions before moving toward clinical applications.
“We are working with materials invisible to the naked eye, but their impact can be life-changing. Our goal is to develop smart systems that can detect diseases early and treat them accurately, reducing both the financial and emotional burden on patients,” said Dr. Vankayala.
The ultimate vision is personalized healthcare tailored to each individual, he added. With nanotechnology, IIT Jodhpur is moving closer to treatments that are more effective, less invasive and capable of improving patients’ quality of life in a big way.
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