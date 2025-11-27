IIT Jodhpur Researcher Explores Why Families Respond Differently To Diseases And Drugs
A research team at IIT Jodhpur, led by genomics expert Prof. Mitali Mukherjee, is investigating why individuals from same family show different responses to diseases.
Jodhpur: Why members of the same family, sharing almost identical genes, respond so differently to the same disease and the same medicine is a question that confused doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, are now attempting to uncover the reason through their research, which combines genomics, Artificial Intelligence, and traditional knowledge systems.
Leading this research, Professor Mitali Mukherjee of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering at IIT Jodhpur, along with her team, has been working to unravel the mystery.
Professor Mitali, an internationally renowned scientist in genomics, precision medicine, evolutionary biology, and especially Ayurgenomics, emphasised that human health is not solely determined by genetics.
She explains, "It is the result of the combined influence of genes, environment, cultural traditions, and evolutionary history. We are integrating all these layers through genomics, Ayurgenomics, Artificial Intelligence, and ecological science to create precise, scientific, and contextualised health solutions for every individual."
Professor Mitali leads an ambitious project called Thar DESIGNS (Desert Ecosystem Innovation Guided by Nature and Selection). This initiative is the first of its kind to study how the human body adapts to the extreme environment of the Thar Desert, which has scorching heat, intense UV rays, and severe water scarcity.
The project will explore how genetic changes influence resilience to drought and heat and investigate how the traditional lifestyles and diets of local communities contribute to biological adaptability. It also aims to highlight the deep interconnection between desert ecosystems and human health.
She added, "I'm working in a new emerging field called Ayurgenomics, where we are trying to scientifically understand and validate ancient Ayurvedic principles and practices mentioned in classical texts using modern genomics. The goal is to create evidence-based Ayurveda so that it can be safely and effectively integrated with modern medicine."
"We have a Centre of Excellence in AyurTech supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, where we are combining Ayurveda, genomics, engineering sciences, and computer science, like AI, to build a new kind of integrative medicine platform. Once implemented in hospitals, a patient will be able to receive personalised treatment that seamlessly combines evidence-based Ayurveda and modern medicine," Professor Mitali said.
