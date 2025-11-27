ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Jodhpur Researcher Explores Why Families Respond Differently To Diseases And Drugs

Professor Mitali Mukherjee ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Why members of the same family, sharing almost identical genes, respond so differently to the same disease and the same medicine is a question that confused doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, are now attempting to uncover the reason through their research, which combines genomics, Artificial Intelligence, and traditional knowledge systems. IIT Jodhpur Researcher Mitali Mukherjee with her team member (ETV Bharat) Leading this research, Professor Mitali Mukherjee of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering at IIT Jodhpur, along with her team, has been working to unravel the mystery. Professor Mitali, an internationally renowned scientist in genomics, precision medicine, evolutionary biology, and especially Ayurgenomics, emphasised that human health is not solely determined by genetics.