ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Jodhpur's Indigenously Developed Alloy Could Revolutionise India's Defence, Aviation, Space Sectors

Jodhpur: In a significant development that could literally reshape India's defense, space, and aviation sectors, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur in Rajasthan have developed an advanced lightweight alloy offering superior protection against oxidation, even at extreme temperatures reaching up to 1,000°C.

Led by Dr Saurabh Nene, an Associate Professor in the Department of Materials Engineering, the research team has developed a new generation of lightweight, high-strength metal alloy. Classified as a Niobium-based Refractory Complex Lean Alloy (RCLA), the alloy has been specifically developed for operation in demanding environments characterized by challenges such as extreme temperatures and oxidation.

IIT Jodhpur researchers developed lightweight alloy capable of resisting high temperatures (ETV Bharat)

This alloy has the potential to overcome many of the limitations of conventional high-temperature metals currently in use—including a niobium-based alloy known as C-103.

The research team includes Dr. Dharmendra Yadav (Postdoctoral Fellow), Dr. Akshat Datta (Postdoctoral Fellow), and Mr. Aditya Balpande (PhD Research Scholar). The findings have been published in the international journal Elsevier. The objective of this research was to develop a metal that is lightweight, robust, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, and easily shapeable or moldable at room temperature.

Such materials are essential for future aircraft, hypersonic vehicles, rocket engines, and modern defense systems. This research is entirely indigenous. Potential applications for this lightweight metal include hypersonic vehicles, spacecraft designed for atmospheric re-entry, rocket engines, and advanced defense systems.

Lightweight Yet Superior And Heat Resistance

Metals typically used in high-temperature environments are often very strong, but they present significant challenges AS they tend to be heavy, difficult to shape at room temperature, and prone to surface oxidation when exposed to air at high temperatures, which can compromise their quality and structural integrity.

Taking these challenges into account, the IIT Jodhpur research team has employed a new technique called 'Complex Lean Alloy' (CLA) design. Instead of relying on large quantities of expensive and heavy elements, this approach determines the optimal proportions of various elements to create an alloy with superior properties. The newly developed alloy has a density of approximately 7.6 grams per cubic centimeter.

This is significantly lighter than many conventional high-temperature alloys, which typically have densities of 10 to 12 grams per cubic centimeter or more. It is also lighter than traditional niobium-based alloys like C-103 and WC3009, which have densities ranging from approximately 9 to 10 grams per cubic centimeter.

Lightweight materials are of particular importance in the aviation and defense sectors; they can reduce the overall weight of aircraft and other equipment, lead to fuel savings, and increase the capacity to carry additional payload or equipment.