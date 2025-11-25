IIT, ILS Bhubaneswar Boost India's Fight Against Tuberculosis; Develop Next-Gen Vaccine After 12-Year Study
India may soon get a new and more effective vaccine which will protect adolescents and adults from tuberculosis (TB).
Bhubaneswar: A new ray of hope has emerged in India's fight against Tuberculosis (TB), thanks to the scientists at BRIC-Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here who have developed a next-generation vaccine that has shown strong protection in initial studies.
The scientists at ILS said the vaccine, named 'HSP 16.3DC4', has shown strong results during tests on mice. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has provided full technical support for this project, they said.
As per World Health Organisation (WHO), Tuberculosis remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. In 2024 alone, TB claimed 1.23 million lives across the world, WHO data suggests.
While ending the epidemic by 2030 is a key global health priority under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world continues to rely on the Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) vaccine, developed over a century ago, which provides only limited protection mainly to infants and is largely ineffective in preventing pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults.
To address this, a next-generation HSP Subunit Vaccine has been developed through collaborative research led by Prof Ashis Biswas of IIT Bhubaneswar and Dr Sunil Kumar Raghav of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar. This vaccine candidate is designed to trigger strong humoral and cell-mediated immune responses while enhancing the protective efficacy of the existing BCG vaccine, which offers limited protection for adults.
In view of its significant public health potential, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) proactively identified and evaluated this technology and facilitated the licensing process to ensure its advancement.
According to scientists at ILS, the newly developed vaccine could act as a "protective shield" in the country's mission to eliminate TB. It took nearly 12 years to develop this vaccine. Nearly 5-7 years were spent testing in mice, while the earlier testing phase alone took two years. The vaccine has worked successfully on animals and has shown the ability to boost protection against TB bacteria.
Officials said ILS has transferred the formula and technology to a vaccine manufacturing institute. Pharmaceutical companies interested in the project can now begin developing the vaccine for human use. The technology has already been licensed at the proof-of-concept stage, with Mumbai-based TechInvention Lifecare Limited taking the lead with support from NRDC. The non-exclusive licence includes milestone payments of Rs 10 lakh to Rs six crore, along with four percent royalty on market sales.
IIT Bhubaneswar and ILS, along with NRDC, have signed a Quadripartite License Agreement (QLA) with Techinvention Lifecare Limited for the technology transfer and future commercialisation of a novel TB vaccine candidate titled 'HSP Subunit Vaccine in Adjuvant (DDA) Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis', an official release mentioned.
At the Technology Transfer Ceremony on Monday, ILS Director Dr Debasis Dash hailed the development as a "momentous occasion when science gets translated from bench to bedside". He said, "It doesn't happen overnight. Years of trust, collaboration is required to convert science from a publication level to technology level. We wait for quite a number of years to see that somebody comes and values our technology, and then go ahead with investing on projects. When that day comes, it gives all of us real happiness. I thank Techinvention for taking the step forward."
How The Vaccine Works
ILS scientists claimed that the new vaccine is more effective than BCG because it keeps both T-cell memory and B-cell memory continuously active. This helps the body fight TB bacteria for a longer time. The vaccine strengthens both cellular and humoral immune responses, which may benefit especially younger age groups, giving them longer-lasting immunity, they said.
TB Burden In Odisha
India aims to become TB-free by 2025, and Odisha is part of this national mission. The state's TB cell is making efforts for early detection and treatment. However, despite campaigns, TB numbers remain high and malnutrition continues to drive infections.
Last year, 62,000 TB patients were identified in Odisha. During the recent 100-day special campaign, 12,245 new patients were detected. Over the year, the TB mortality rate has dropped from six percent to four percent currently.
As per officials, the state government provides free diagnosis, free high-quality medicines, sputum testing, X-ray facilities, and molecular testingacross health centres. This apart, all TB patients being treated under the NPY scheme receive Rs 500 per month through direct bank transfer until their treatment is completed.
District-wise Situation
According to the Health Department, TB incidence has fallen by 18 percent since 2015, and TB deaths have dropped by 22 percent by 2023. While 19 districts are being closely monitored, the highest number of TB patients in 2024 have been reported from:
- Ganjam - 4172
- Mayurbhanj - 3906
- Cuttack - 1661
- Sundargarh - 1914
- Keonjhar - 2330
- Balangir - 1211
- Rayagada - 1167
- Kalahandi - 1100
In total, the Health Ministry has identified 24,430 TB patients across these 19 districts.
Researchers said that the new vaccine has significantly reduced bacterial load in the lungs during studies and has boosted the immunity triggered by BCG when both are used together. If cleared through future clinical trials, 'HSP 16.3DC4' could become a crucial tool in India's push to eliminate Tuberculosis.
