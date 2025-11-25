ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT, ILS Bhubaneswar Boost India's Fight Against Tuberculosis; Develop Next-Gen Vaccine After 12-Year Study

Bhubaneswar: A new ray of hope has emerged in India's fight against Tuberculosis (TB), thanks to the scientists at BRIC-Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here who have developed a next-generation vaccine that has shown strong protection in initial studies.

The scientists at ILS said the vaccine, named 'HSP 16.3DC4', has shown strong results during tests on mice. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has provided full technical support for this project, they said.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), Tuberculosis remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. In 2024 alone, TB claimed 1.23 million lives across the world, WHO data suggests.

While ending the epidemic by 2030 is a key global health priority under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world continues to rely on the Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) vaccine, developed over a century ago, which provides only limited protection mainly to infants and is largely ineffective in preventing pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults.

To address this, a next-generation HSP Subunit Vaccine has been developed through collaborative research led by Prof Ashis Biswas of IIT Bhubaneswar and Dr Sunil Kumar Raghav of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar. This vaccine candidate is designed to trigger strong humoral and cell-mediated immune responses while enhancing the protective efficacy of the existing BCG vaccine, which offers limited protection for adults.

In view of its significant public health potential, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) proactively identified and evaluated this technology and facilitated the licensing process to ensure its advancement.

According to scientists at ILS, the newly developed vaccine could act as a "protective shield" in the country's mission to eliminate TB. It took nearly 12 years to develop this vaccine. Nearly 5-7 years were spent testing in mice, while the earlier testing phase alone took two years. The vaccine has worked successfully on animals and has shown the ability to boost protection against TB bacteria.

Officials said ILS has transferred the formula and technology to a vaccine manufacturing institute. Pharmaceutical companies interested in the project can now begin developing the vaccine for human use. The technology has already been licensed at the proof-of-concept stage, with Mumbai-based TechInvention Lifecare Limited taking the lead with support from NRDC. The non-exclusive licence includes milestone payments of Rs 10 lakh to Rs six crore, along with four percent royalty on market sales.

IIT Bhubaneswar and ILS, along with NRDC, have signed a Quadripartite License Agreement (QLA) with Techinvention Lifecare Limited for the technology transfer and future commercialisation of a novel TB vaccine candidate titled 'HSP Subunit Vaccine in Adjuvant (DDA) Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis', an official release mentioned.