IIT Hyderabad Student Sets Institute Record With Rs 2.5 Crore Annual Package

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old Indian Institute of Technology–Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) student has bagged a job with an annual salary of Rs 2.5 crore, the highest package in the institute's history since its establishment in 2008. The offer was made to Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year B.Tech computer science student, during the recent campus placements.

According to the institute's management, Varghese received the Rs 2.5 crore offer from global trading firm Optiver as a pre-placement offer following his summer internship and two-month training with the company. He is expected to join Optiver, which is based in the Netherlands, in July.

The management said this is the first time an IIT Hyderabad student has received such a high package, surpassing a Rs. 1 crore offer made to a student in 2017. They added that another computer science student has also secured a job with a Rs. 1.1 crore package in the current placement season.