IIT Hyderabad's 'Knowledge Well' Library Redefines Learning With Stepwell Design

The library stocks 50,000 printed books in 36 languages, plus an archive of over 60,000 faculty lectures

IIT Hyderabad's 'Knowledge Well' Library Redefines Learning With Stepwell Design
IIT Hyderabad's 'Knowledge Well' Library Redefines Learning With Stepwell Design (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST

Sangareddy: More than a library, IIT Hyderabad's (IITH) new facility at Kandi is a "Temple of Knowledge," fusing world-class stepwell-inspired architecture with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive learning hub for students and faculty.

Ditching the staid racks and separate reading halls of traditional two or three-story libraries, IITH's G+3 "Knowledge Well", designed with Tokyo University's Professor Y. Kawaji, places books at the heart of a multi-level stepwell. Study spaces encircle the central collection, letting students perch on various floors in a serene, focused environment bathed in natural light that slashes electricity use.

Advanced digital amenities shine: high-speed rooms for 3.5 lakh e-books, video conferencing with global IITs and institutions, and seminar halls.

Fully Tech-Enabled and Open 24x7

ID-card kiosk at the library (Eenadu)

The library stocks 50,000 printed books in 36 languages, plus an archive of over 60,000 faculty lectures. Mother-tongue learners ease into first-semester classes via recorded sessions in regional languages. Tech drives every corner—ID-card kiosks for instant book searches—and it's open 24x7, closing just 2-3 days a year.

"In constructing this library, Japanese architectural style combined with advanced technology has been used," said IITH Librarian Mallikarjun. With its innovative design and comprehensive resources, Mallikarjun said that the library stands as a benchmark for academic libraries in the country.

