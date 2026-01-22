ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Hyderabad's 'Knowledge Well' Library Redefines Learning With Stepwell Design

Sangareddy: More than a library, IIT Hyderabad's (IITH) new facility at Kandi is a "Temple of Knowledge," fusing world-class stepwell-inspired architecture with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive learning hub for students and faculty.

Ditching the staid racks and separate reading halls of traditional two or three-story libraries, IITH's G+3 "Knowledge Well", designed with Tokyo University's Professor Y. Kawaji, places books at the heart of a multi-level stepwell. Study spaces encircle the central collection, letting students perch on various floors in a serene, focused environment bathed in natural light that slashes electricity use.

Advanced digital amenities shine: high-speed rooms for 3.5 lakh e-books, video conferencing with global IITs and institutions, and seminar halls.