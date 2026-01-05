ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Sunlight-Driven Catalyst To Convert CO₂ Into Methanol Fuel

New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have developed a photocatalytic material that can convert carbon dioxide (CO₂) into methanol fuel using sunlight, according to officials. The effort is aimed at addressing one of the most essential challenges -- meeting rising energy needs without further harming the environment. The findings of the study have been published in the prestigious Journal of Materials Science.

"The dependence on petroleum-based fuels continues to be a source of carbon dioxide emissions, causing environmental stress and global warming. To address this, researchers are working on designing photocatalytic methods to convert carbon dioxide into clean fuels," said Mahuya De, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

Researchers worldwide have been working on addressing this critical challenge by utilising graphitic carbon nitride, a low-cost, metal-free, non-toxic material. However, due to limitations such as rapid energy loss and low fuel generation, no prominent solution has been developed so far.

To overcome this challenge, the IIT Guwahati research team combined graphitic carbon nitride with few-layer graphene. Known for its electrical conductivity and energy transfer capabilities, this ultra-thin carbon material helped minimise energy loss within the catalyst.

"The present work is expected to contribute towards mitigating environmental problems with simultaneous contribution towards green energy. Converting carbon dioxide to greener fuel using solar energy is a promising technology towards this direction," De said.