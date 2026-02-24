ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: Rajasthan Police Officer Helps 99.30 Percentile Scorer Pursue Coaching At Kota For JEE Advanced

A resident of Bhawani Mandi and Bhaisoda Mandi, twin towns on the Rajasthan–Madhya Pradesh border, Tanishk qualified JEE Main through self-study, as his family could not afford tutorial or coaching fees. “Kota was out of the question, so I had to rely on online coaching, for which arranging money was also not easy,” he said.

The official, who chose not to be named, took up Tanishk’s case after ETV Bharat published his story of struggle and success - “Border Town Teen Scores 99.30 Percentile in JEE Main, Overcomes Poverty to Chase IIT Dream” - on February 18, 2026.

Kota: Fortune favours the brave - and it did. For Tanishk Jain, even luck smiled from unexpected quarters. A 99.30 percentile scorer in Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026), Tanishk wanted to enroll in one of the coaching institutes in Kota to prepare for JEE Advanced but could not due to his poor financial condition. He has finally secured admission, thanks to an officer of the Rajasthan Police Service. Tanishk’s admission has been completed and he has also been provided hostel accommodation.

Tanishk’s father, Paras Jain, said that after reading the ETV Bharat story, the official contacted the family and invited Tanishk to Kota. “He was enrolled in a private coaching institute in Kota for JEE Advanced and provided free hostel accommodation. The exams are scheduled for May 2026,” said Paras, who runs a tailoring shop. Tanishk’s grandfather works as a handcart puller in a local market.

Tanishk said he wants to crack JEE Advanced with a high rank so that he can pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science from one of the country’s top IITs.

Tanishk’s father further informed that after clearing JEE Main in 2025, Tanishk had also qualified JEE Advanced and was offered a Civil Engineering seat at IIT Jammu during counselling. “But he wanted to improve his score so that he could opt for Computer Science at one of the IITs. So this year he appeared for the exam again and is hopeful of securing a better rank,” he added.

Tanishk's father at his tailoring shop (ETV Bharat)

He also explained that the family was not in a position to enroll him in offline coaching, as the fees are very high and living expenses in Kota run into lakhs. Tanishk lost his mother when he was two years old and was raised by his father and later by his stepmother, Bharati, a homemaker.

Caught in an administrative grey area between two states - Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - he was excluded from availing benefits of government schemes. Both states run free engineering and medical coaching programmes, but Tanishk studied in Rajasthan schools while residing in Madhya Pradesh. As a result, he could neither benefit from Rajasthan’s Anuprati scheme due to the lack of a Jan Aadhaar card nor avail Madhya Pradesh’s Super 100 scheme, since he did not complete Class 10 under the Madhya Pradesh Board.