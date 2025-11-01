ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Delhi Report On Cloud Seeding In Delhi Differs From IIT Kanpur's Optimism

New Delhi: To the layman, the cloud seeding experiment carried out on October 28 by IIT Kanpur in Delhi, in response to the severe air pollution in the country's capital and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), appeared to have failed, as there was little to no precipitation that followed.

However, the opinion of the scientific community on the response to the now annual winter crisis in Delhi — when dust, vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and activities like stubble burning combine with cold, stagnant, and moisture-free air to fill Delhi's skies with toxic smog — remains divided.

IIT Kanpur Director, Professor Manindra Agrawal, said the effort was completely successful. He explained that the humidity required for cloud seeding was too low this time, which prevented rainfall. But he added that measuring instruments installed at 15 different locations in Delhi for the trial showed that air pollution levels had improved in many areas of Delhi. Data from these monitoring stations showed a 6-10 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10, he said.

However, a report published on October 31, titled Can Cloud Seeding Help Address Delhi's Air Pollution?, prepared by professors Krishna Mirale Achyutarao, Sagnik Dey, Sanjeev Philip, Sandeep Sukumaran, and Shahzad Ghani at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS) of IIT Delhi, which evaluated this possibility, reveals that cloud seeding is ineffective in the capital, especially around this period. It states that Delhi's climate does not support cloud seeding during winters, as clouds have low humidity, concluding that cloud seeding is particularly unlikely to be successful during the most polluted months, October to February.