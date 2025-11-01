IIT Delhi Report On Cloud Seeding In Delhi Differs From IIT Kanpur's Optimism
The report, 'Can Cloud Seeding Help Address Delhi's Air Pollution?', was prepared by PhD students and faculty members, and published on October 31.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: To the layman, the cloud seeding experiment carried out on October 28 by IIT Kanpur in Delhi, in response to the severe air pollution in the country's capital and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), appeared to have failed, as there was little to no precipitation that followed.
However, the opinion of the scientific community on the response to the now annual winter crisis in Delhi — when dust, vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and activities like stubble burning combine with cold, stagnant, and moisture-free air to fill Delhi's skies with toxic smog — remains divided.
IIT Kanpur Director, Professor Manindra Agrawal, said the effort was completely successful. He explained that the humidity required for cloud seeding was too low this time, which prevented rainfall. But he added that measuring instruments installed at 15 different locations in Delhi for the trial showed that air pollution levels had improved in many areas of Delhi. Data from these monitoring stations showed a 6-10 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10, he said.
However, a report published on October 31, titled Can Cloud Seeding Help Address Delhi's Air Pollution?, prepared by professors Krishna Mirale Achyutarao, Sagnik Dey, Sanjeev Philip, Sandeep Sukumaran, and Shahzad Ghani at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS) of IIT Delhi, which evaluated this possibility, reveals that cloud seeding is ineffective in the capital, especially around this period. It states that Delhi's climate does not support cloud seeding during winters, as clouds have low humidity, concluding that cloud seeding is particularly unlikely to be successful during the most polluted months, October to February.
The report, for which PhD students worked under the guidance of the faculty members, was prepared during a hackathon held at CAS between October 13 and October 15. It used Artificial Intelligence (AI) language models for its creation.
According to the IIT Delhi report, Delhi's winter climatic conditions are not suitable for regular and effective cloud seeding. During December and January, the atmospheric humidity and saturation levels, which are essential for cloud formation and seeding, are very low.
Western disturbances are the only weather events that provide some opportunities, but these are very limited and unstable. The report also states that Delhi's atmosphere contains high levels of aerosols, which complicate cloud formation and rainfall. High aerosol levels often contribute to cloud formation, but they do not necessarily translate into rainfall. Additionally, aerosol layers are limited to about 2 km above the ground, while cloud formation layers extend higher (2-5 km). This makes reaching seeding targets technically challenging.
According to the report, heavy natural rainfall can reduce pollution by 80-95 per cent, but light rainfall — the most likely outcome of cloud seeding in Delhi winters — has negligible effect, as pollutant levels rise again within 2-5 days because the emission sources remain active. The report also warned that the environmental and health impact of chemicals like silver iodide that are used in these experiments, also need to be evaluated.
Also Read: