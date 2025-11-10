IIT Delhi To Launch Transformative Leadership In STEMM Workshop For SC-ST PhD Students
IIT Delhi is hosting a 'Transformative Leadership in STEMM' workshop for PhD students.
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched 'Transformative Leadership in STEMM (TLS) 2025-26' (Transformative Leadership in STEMM (TLS) Workshop for Advanced PhD Scholars from SC/ST community), and have begun accepting applications. Interested students can apply until December 1, 2025. The final list of selected candidates will be released on January 5, 2026. This three-day workshop will be held between January 28 to 30, 2026.
This workshop is for PhD students from SC and ST categories. Students who are studying in their second year or later in either IIT, NIT, or other higher educational institutions and those who have completed their PhD or post-doctoral researchers are also eligible to apply.
IIT management has said, this programme aims to train PhD students in key competency areas related to teaching, research, and leadership, enabling them to perform better in future teaching or research positions in higher education institutions. The workshop is being jointly organised by the Initiative for Caste Equity (ICE), Office of Diversity and Inclusion and SC/ST Cell.
All participants will be given an opportunity to present their research work, receive guidance from experienced faculty, and enhance presentation skills. This programme aims to boost the confidence of these students. Additionally, there will be special sessions on preparation for job interviews, mock job interviews, networking and tips on leadership development.
This year, applications are open for students from Chemical Engineering, Textile & Fibre Engineering, Atmospheric Sciences and Materials Science & Engineering disciplines. The applications will be screened for academic merit, quality of research work, and seniority. Female candidates are especially encouraged to apply.
Interested candidates are required to submit their application in a PDF format containing a research summary, statement of interest and CV. This application has to be sent to tlsworkshop.iitd@gmail.com along with the email of your supervisor.
