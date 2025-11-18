ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Delhi India's Top-Ranked Institute Followed By IIT Bombay, Kharagpur: QS Sustainability Rankings

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is India's best-ranked institute, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, according to QS World University Sustainability rankings announced on Tuesday. Lund University in Sweden has taken the top spot for the first time since the ranking was established in 2023.

University of Toronto had been the best in the world in 2024 and 2025 and now drops to second place, followed by UCL in the UK, which has climbed two positions to third overall. With 26 new entries this year, India is one of only four higher education systems that have more than 100 universities feature in the rankings.

"Of the 103 universities from India, 32 improve their ranking this year, 15 retain the same rank as last year and 30 drop. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is once again India’s best performing institution, this year appearing at 205th. However, the institution’s overall score is higher than in the previous iteration," the London-based QS said in a statement.

"Among the 15 IITs that feature in the ranking this year, six improve their ranking in 2026 compared to the 2025 iteration. IIT Delhi is one of six IITs that has made significant progress since the inaugural ranking three years ago," it added.