ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Delhi Forms Five-Member External Panel To Probe MSc Student Death

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has constituted a five-member External Inquiry Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, IIT Delhi sources told ANI.

The development comes a day after hundreds of students gathered on the IIT Delhi campus and held a sit-in protest, demanding an inquiry into Kumar's death and raising concerns over student support systems.

The committee comprises former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, who is also an IIT Delhi alumnus and currently Vice Chancellor of Sports University Haryana; Professor Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; two student representatives; and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the secretary and convenor.

According to an email sent by IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee to students early Tuesday morning, a copy of which has been seen by ANI, the committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and make recommendations. The institute has asked the committee to submit its report within two weeks.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Rishikesh Kumar, our MSc Physics student," Banerjee said in the email. The institute said the decision to constitute the external committee was taken following discussions with a large group of students and student representatives.