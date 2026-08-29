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'Threatening Slogans': IIT Delhi Director Warns Of Action Against Protesting Students

New Delhi: IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has warned of disciplinary action against students "disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus" by raising "threatening slogans" amid the ongoing protest over the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student. Banerjee noted that the protest "escalated significantly" on Thursday night, with demonstrations reaching campus residential areas.

In an email to students on Friday, Banerjee wrote that a group of protesters demonstrated outside faculty housing between 10.30 PM and 12.30 AM and used "unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans." "Such behaviour compromises the safety, privacy, and peace of faculty members and their families, including young children and elderly dependents," he said.

The director stated the institute would act against those disrupting the functioning of the campus. "The Institute will take disciplinary actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus, including residential areas, classes, academic and other activities," Banerjee wrote.