PM Modi To Attend IIT Delhi Convocation On Saturday; New AI-based Supercomputer To Be Launched
IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee announced the details at a press conference on Friday.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as the chief guest. More than 3,000 students are set to receive their degrees. The institute will also launch a new AI-powered supercomputer with a computing capacity of 250 petaflops during the ceremony.
IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee announced the details at a press conference on Friday.
Prof Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the convocation. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and NITI Aayog member Prof Abhay Karandikar will attend the event as special guests.
According to Prof Banerjee, as many as 587 students will receive PhD degrees. The institute's new AI-based supercomputer will also be launched during the convocation.
Prof Banerjee said the supercomputer has a computing capacity of 250 petaflops, making it one of the most powerful supercomputing systems to be deployed for academic research.
Developed with support from the National Supercomputing Mission, the facility is expected to accelerate research in artificial intelligence, science, engineering, and other disciplines.
The supercomputer will not be restricted to IIT Delhi researchers. A portion of its computing capacity will also be made available to researchers from other institutions. Prof Banerjee said IIT Delhi researchers will use around 60% of the system's capacity, while approximately 40% will be allocated to researchers from other institutions.
The initiative is expected to provide scientists and researchers across the country with access to high-performance computing resources for advanced research.
He said the institute plans to place greater emphasis on education, research and emerging technologies in the coming years, while expanding the use of modern technologies and advanced infrastructure.
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