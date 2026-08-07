ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Attend IIT Delhi Convocation On Saturday; New AI-based Supercomputer To Be Launched

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as the chief guest. More than 3,000 students are set to receive their degrees. The institute will also launch a new AI-powered supercomputer with a computing capacity of 250 petaflops during the ceremony.

IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee announced the details at a press conference on Friday.

Prof Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the convocation. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and NITI Aayog member Prof Abhay Karandikar will attend the event as special guests.

According to Prof Banerjee, as many as 587 students will receive PhD degrees. The institute's new AI-based supercomputer will also be launched during the convocation.

Prof Banerjee said the supercomputer has a computing capacity of 250 petaflops, making it one of the most powerful supercomputing systems to be deployed for academic research.