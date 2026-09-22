ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay To Replace Ceiling Fans With Wall-Mounted Fans After Student's Death

Police personnel stand guard outside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Main Gate as students stage a protest following the tragic death of a 22-year-old student, in Mumbai on Saturday. ( ANI )

Mumbai: IIT Bombay has initiated the replacement of ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans after the recent death by suicide of second-year B. Tech student Sahil Wakode, sources familiar with the development said.

Sahil, a Department of Energy Science and Engineering student hailing from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) is set to remove ceiling fans from hostels following recent incidents of student suicides, the sources said. Wall-mounted fans will be installed across all hostels on campus and in other utility areas across the campus.

The image of a batch of wall-mounted fans arriving at the campus as part of ‘renovation work’ has gone viral on social media. NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gavande criticised the move, saying fan replacement cannot solve the student suicide crisis.

Gavande questioned whether replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans could address the larger issue of student suicides, and called for greater focus on suicide prevention and mental health support.