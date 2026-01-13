ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay's TIH Concludes ATMAN 3.0; 6 Health-Tech Startups To Receive Upto INR 6-Crore Cumulative Seed Funding

Mumbai: The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, has successfully concluded ATMAN 3.0, its eight-week accelerator programme designed to transform early-stage HealthTech startups into investment-ready businesses. The programme culminated in a Demo Day, bringing together investors, healthcare leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to engage with some of the most promising healthcare innovations in the country.

ATMAN 3.0 saw strong participation from across India, with 173 HealthTech startups pitching their ideas to TIH IIT Bombay. Following a rigorous selection and mentoring process, 06 startups emerged as winners from the final cohort of 13 accelerated ventures. On Demo Day, the selected startups were recommended for a total cumulative seed funding amounting to INR 6 crore, with each startup receiving funding support of up to INR 1 Crore, subject to evaluation outcomes.

The shortlisted start-ups are Prezitech Health Pvt Ltd, (Precigo: a snap-on needle tracking system for ultrasound machines for real-time procedural planning and guidance during high precision medical interventions), Attox Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd. (AMRIT for antimicrobial resistance), Queliz Lifetech Pvt Ltd. (UltraHand, a robotic rehabilitation device), Deepfacts Private Ltd. (proRITHM is an AI-powered remote patient monitoring platform using a compact wireless, wearable device to track vitals in real time), MicroHeal and Raycura Medical Technologies (BETTER a rehabilitation device for stroke/paralysis recovery).

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the programme, Mr Kiran Shesh, CEO, Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, said, “ATMAN 3.0 is more than an accelerator—it’s a movement to transform bold HealthTech ideas into scalable, world-class solutions. This cohort showcases cutting-edge innovations that reflect India’s rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem. Bigger, bolder, and future-focused, ATMAN 3.0 champions sustainability, deep tech, and global competitiveness. With access to top-tier mentorship, domain experts, and strategic investor networks, founders are empowered to create solutions that truly matter.

ATMAN 3.0 reaffirms India’s potential to lead global innovation—where every idea ignites change and shapes the future of healthcare.” Mr Hardik Joshi, COO, Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, added, “ATMAN 3.0 accelerator has been designed to provide founders with a comprehensive support framework that goes beyond funding. From technology validation and regulatory guidance to investor readiness and industry connections, the programme enables startups to strengthen their foundations for sustainable growth. The strong participation from investors and ecosystem stakeholders at Demo Day highlights the relevance and readiness of the startups graduating from this cohort.”