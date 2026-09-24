ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Deceased Student’s Parents

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and assured them all help in their fight to seek justice for their son, party sources said on Thursday.

Gandhi made a video call to Ravindra and Sonali Wakode when they were on their way to Mumbai from Washim district, the sources told PTI.

In the almost 17-minute call, Gandhi assured Sahil’s parents that he was with them and assured them all help, the sources said.

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and its Maharashtra unit chief Shivraj More were with Sahil’s parents when the call took place.