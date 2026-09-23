ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Police Urge Public, Media To Refrain From Speculation, Misinformation

IIT-Bombay students stage a protest on the campus seeking justice for 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode, following his death by suicide in Mumbai on Monday, September 21, 2026 ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in connection with the alleged suicide of an IIT Bombay student.

The police's Crime Branch is conducting the probe into the death of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode, a second-year B Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

The police, in a statement, assured that the investigation was being conducted "diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles."

"Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and the public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation, or drawing premature conclusions. Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement said.