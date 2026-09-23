IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Police Urge Public, Media To Refrain From Speculation, Misinformation
The student parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla
By PTI
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in connection with the alleged suicide of an IIT Bombay student.
The police's Crime Branch is conducting the probe into the death of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode, a second-year B Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.
The police, in a statement, assured that the investigation was being conducted "diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles."
"Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and the public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation, or drawing premature conclusions. Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement said.
The police were committed to a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, it said. The probe into the case is being handled by an officer of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank and is being closely supervised by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, the statement added.
Wakode's parents have claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced.
They have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists. A case on charges of abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.
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