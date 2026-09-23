ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay Sets Up Panel To Probe Student’s Suicide, Doolla Sent On Leave

Police personnel stand guard outside IIT Bombay after the recent death by suicide of a second year B Tech student Sahil Wakode, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 ( PTI )

Mumbai: IIT Bombay on Wednesday set up a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of B. Tech student Sahil Wakode, an official said. Some TV channels on Wednesday aired CCTV footage from the examination hall that captured Sahil’s movements before a professor approached him and led him away from the hall after he was allegedly caught copying.

However, Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which is probing the case, has not commented on the viral footage. Sahil’s father Ravindra said he would begin a hunger strike if the IIT Bombay officials named in the case FIR were not arrested.

Faculty member Suryanarayan Doolla, named in the FIR, which alleges abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said.

Police appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in connection with Sahil’s death.

MNS president Raj Thackeray said caste is a "favourite topic" for those driven by power politics and students should not get entangled in it, after allegations of caste-based discrimination linked to the suicide of an IIT Bombay student.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded a thorough investigation into the case and stressed that action should be taken against whoever is found responsible after the probe.

The probe panel, constituted by the board of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday, was also likely to question Doolla, an official said.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is already conducting a probe into the death of Sahil, who was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Mumbai Police, in a statement, assured that the investigation was being conducted "diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles."

“Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and the public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation, or drawing premature conclusions. Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement said. The police are committed to a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, it said.