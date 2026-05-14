ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Bombay Remains Top Choice For JEE Advanced Students, JoSAA Data Shows

Kota: The race for admission to the country's premier engineering institutes has officially begun, with JEE Advanced 2026 scheduled for May 17. As a result of the examination, more than 18,000 seats across 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be filled this year.

As per the admission process, around 2.5 to 3 times the total number of seats will qualify for counselling. Admissions will then be conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), where students are allotted colleges and branches based on their ranks and preferences.

An analysis of JoSAA counselling data from 2025 has revealed interesting trends about how students choose IITs and branches.

Education expert Dev Sharma said IIT Bombay's Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch remained the top choice among students. According to the counselling data, the candidate who secured Rank 1 selected IIT Bombay CSE as their first preference. Similar trends have been seen in previous years as well.

Among other IITs:

IIT Delhi was first picked by a Rank 24 candidate

IIT Madras by Rank 79

IIT Kanpur by Rank 147

IIT Kharagpur by Rank 238

CSE Continues To Dominate

According to Dev Sharma, CSE continues to remain the dream branch for most top-ranking IIT aspirants. Data shows that in 21 out of 23 IITs, nearly 91 per cent of students selected CSE as their first preference. Only two IITs saw another branch emerge as the first choice.

At IIT Palakkad, students preferred Data Science and Engineering, where the first seat was selected at Rank 6,845. Meanwhile, at IIT Jammu, Electrical Engineering came up as the top preference, instead of CSE.