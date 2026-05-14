IIT Bombay Remains Top Choice For JEE Advanced Students, JoSAA Data Shows
IIT Bombay, Delhi and Madras emerged as the most preferred institutes among top-ranked JEE Advanced candidates during JoSAA counselling, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Kota: The race for admission to the country's premier engineering institutes has officially begun, with JEE Advanced 2026 scheduled for May 17. As a result of the examination, more than 18,000 seats across 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be filled this year.
As per the admission process, around 2.5 to 3 times the total number of seats will qualify for counselling. Admissions will then be conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), where students are allotted colleges and branches based on their ranks and preferences.
An analysis of JoSAA counselling data from 2025 has revealed interesting trends about how students choose IITs and branches.
Education expert Dev Sharma said IIT Bombay's Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch remained the top choice among students. According to the counselling data, the candidate who secured Rank 1 selected IIT Bombay CSE as their first preference. Similar trends have been seen in previous years as well.
Among other IITs:
- IIT Delhi was first picked by a Rank 24 candidate
- IIT Madras by Rank 79
- IIT Kanpur by Rank 147
- IIT Kharagpur by Rank 238
CSE Continues To Dominate
According to Dev Sharma, CSE continues to remain the dream branch for most top-ranking IIT aspirants. Data shows that in 21 out of 23 IITs, nearly 91 per cent of students selected CSE as their first preference. Only two IITs saw another branch emerge as the first choice.
At IIT Palakkad, students preferred Data Science and Engineering, where the first seat was selected at Rank 6,845. Meanwhile, at IIT Jammu, Electrical Engineering came up as the top preference, instead of CSE.
Top Rankers Preferred Only 11 IITs
The analysis also showed that students within the top 1,000 ranks largely preferred only 11 IITs.
These included:
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Madras
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Hyderabad
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT BHU Varanasi
- IIT Gandhinagar
- IIT Indore
At IIT Ropar, IIT Tirupati and IIT Patna, the first seats were picked by candidates ranked between 1,500 and 2,000. For IITs in Mandi, Dhanbad, Jodhpur and Bhubaneswar, the first selections were up to Rank 2,500.
The first seat choices for newer IITs came at comparatively lower ranks:
- IIT Goa: Rank 4,256
- IIT Bhilai: Rank 4,662
- IIT Dharwad: Rank 4,742
- IIT Palakkad: Rank 6,845
- IIT Jammu: Rank 9,759
Closing Rank Trends
The counselling data also highlighted how far admissions went during seat allocation rounds.
Some notable closing ranks from 2025 included:
- IIT BHU Varanasi admitted students up to Rank 20,792 in its five-year Bachelor of Architecture course.
- IIT Jammu's BTech in Material Engineering admitted students up to Rank 18,156.
- Under the female-only quota, IIT BHU Varanasi admitted students up to Rank 28,481 in Architecture.
- IIT Jammu Civil Engineering seats for female candidates were allotted up to Rank 26,767.
Experts say these numbers do not indicate the quality of IITs, but rather changing student preferences, branch popularity and counselling trends.
Also Read: