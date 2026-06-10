ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT BHU To Hold Open House Today For New Entrants

Varanasi: Following the successful completion of the JEE Advanced examination, the admission process for the country's premier institutes -Indian Institutes of Technology - is set to begin.

Naturally, the students as well as their parents will have many questions about these institutes, their functioning and the admission processes. To answer these questions, every IIT will have an 'Open House' session before the start of the admission process.

IIT BHU is organising one such Open House today (June 10). Students who have shortlisted three IITs via the designated website can participate. The institute's director, department heads, technical support staff, and counsellors will answer queries from the students and the parents.