IIT BHU To Hold Open House Today For New Entrants
All IITs conduct open house sessions before the start of the admission process to answer queries from new entrants and their parents.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Varanasi: Following the successful completion of the JEE Advanced examination, the admission process for the country's premier institutes -Indian Institutes of Technology - is set to begin.
Naturally, the students as well as their parents will have many questions about these institutes, their functioning and the admission processes. To answer these questions, every IIT will have an 'Open House' session before the start of the admission process.
IIT BHU is organising one such Open House today (June 10). Students who have shortlisted three IITs via the designated website can participate. The institute's director, department heads, technical support staff, and counsellors will answer queries from the students and the parents.
Professor Devendra Singh, Dean of Academic Affairs at IIT BHU, stated that the 'choice-filling' process for admission to preferred IITs is currently underway via the JoSAA website.
He explained that the counselling and open house sessions are crucial steps. While each institute conducts its own session, candidates must first visit the JoSAA website and complete the registration process using the specific link for the institute they are interested in.
Once registration is complete, students will receive a link for an online meeting on their registered email addresses. Students and parents can connect with the institute at their scheduled time slot and get their queries answered. This facility is available only to those who have locked their choices.
Professor Devendra Singh said that as many as 1,589 seats across various departments are available at IIT BHU.
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