IIT BHU Scientists Develop Lunar Soil Simulant For Future Sustainable Space Missions
Material closely mimics composition of the Moon's surface, to help study potential for 3D printing lunar construction using extracted materials.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Varanasi: Scientists at IIT BHU (Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University) have achieved a significant milestone that could bolster the country's long-term vision of establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon.
“This research marks a significant step towards developing self-reliant and sustainable space technologies, moving beyond mere space exploration. India's space achievements are now inspiring indigenous research that will facilitate the establishment of infrastructure and a long-term human presence on the Moon in the future,” said Prof Amit Patra, director of IIT BHU.
Utilising lunar resources locally will be crucial for reducing the cost of future missions and developing sustainable space habitats. “IIT BHU is committed to conducting cutting-edge, multidisciplinary research to realise this national vision,” added Prof Patra.
Researchers have successfully developed a lunar soil simulant (artificial lunar soil) that closely mimics the composition of the Moon's surface.
Simultaneously, scientists have initiated research on extracting metals from this soil to facilitate the future development of space construction technologies.
With this achievement, the institute joins the ranks of India's leading academic institutions working to develop 3D-printed bricks, tiles, and other structural components using materials derived from lunar soil.
This accomplishment aligns with the strides India is making in advanced lunar technologies and human space missions following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The researchers believe that as India advances in lunar exploration and human spaceflight, the technologies being developed at IIT BHU could play a pivotal role in future lunar habitat missions and deep-space expeditions.
This multidisciplinary research project is led by Professor Kamlesh Kumar Singh from the Department of Metallurgical Engineering. The research team includes Assistant Professor Pawan Kumar from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, who is working on 3D printing techniques for lunar construction materials.
“Global scientific interest in the Moon's south polar region has surged following the success of Chandrayaan-3. It is believed that water ice is trapped within the lunar soil there,” said Prof Singh.
The key objectives of this research project include synthesising and analysing lunar soil simulants; developing techniques to extract metals from lunar regolith; studying the potential for 3D printing using lunar simulants and extracted materials; and developing technologies for future lunar habitats and sustainable space missions.
Dr Udita Ghosh, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, is studying the rheological behaviour (flow properties) of the lunar simulant.
ISRO scientist Dr Ankush Kumar is also collaborating on the project. Research scholars Rachita Singh and Abhishek Singh from the Department of Metallurgical Engineering are contributing to the synthesis and development of the lunar soil simulant.
Additionally, numerous vital resources are present that could prove extremely valuable for future lunar missions. The scientists explained that the current research is based on the "In-Situ Resource Utilisation" (ISRU) concept. Its objective is to utilise resources available on the Moon for construction and manufacturing activities, thereby reducing the need to transport heavy construction materials from Earth.
According to the researchers, the lunar surface is covered by a fine layer known as regolith, formed over billions of years by the bombardment of micrometeorites.
This regolith contains several important minerals and metallic compounds, such as plagioclase, olivine, pyroxene, ilmenite, chromite, quartz, and silica. These elements could prove useful for constructing lunar infrastructure in the future.
The scientists developed a lunar soil simulant based on scientific studies using specific types of soil, rocks, and chemical elements. Subsequently, this material was processed into extremely fine and uniform particles using ball milling technology.
Currently, the researchers are studying the rheological properties of slurry-based inks prepared from these simulants to enable the use of advanced 3D printing technology in space.
The scientists believe that this technology could facilitate the on-site construction of shelters, landing pads, and other structural components on the Moon. This would reduce the cost of space missions and enhance the feasibility of long-term lunar expeditions.
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