ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT BHU Scientists Develop Lunar Soil Simulant For Future Sustainable Space Missions

Simultaneously, scientists have initiated research on extracting metals from this soil to facilitate the future development of space construction technologies. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: Scientists at IIT BHU (Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University) have achieved a significant milestone that could bolster the country's long-term vision of establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon.

“This research marks a significant step towards developing self-reliant and sustainable space technologies, moving beyond mere space exploration. India's space achievements are now inspiring indigenous research that will facilitate the establishment of infrastructure and a long-term human presence on the Moon in the future,” said Prof Amit Patra, director of IIT BHU.

Utilising lunar resources locally will be crucial for reducing the cost of future missions and developing sustainable space habitats. “IIT BHU is committed to conducting cutting-edge, multidisciplinary research to realise this national vision,” added Prof Patra.

Researchers have successfully developed a lunar soil simulant (artificial lunar soil) that closely mimics the composition of the Moon's surface.

Simultaneously, scientists have initiated research on extracting metals from this soil to facilitate the future development of space construction technologies.

With this achievement, the institute joins the ranks of India's leading academic institutions working to develop 3D-printed bricks, tiles, and other structural components using materials derived from lunar soil.

This accomplishment aligns with the strides India is making in advanced lunar technologies and human space missions following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The researchers believe that as India advances in lunar exploration and human spaceflight, the technologies being developed at IIT BHU could play a pivotal role in future lunar habitat missions and deep-space expeditions.

This multidisciplinary research project is led by Professor Kamlesh Kumar Singh from the Department of Metallurgical Engineering. The research team includes Assistant Professor Pawan Kumar from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, who is working on 3D printing techniques for lunar construction materials.

“Global scientific interest in the Moon's south polar region has surged following the success of Chandrayaan-3. It is believed that water ice is trapped within the lunar soil there,” said Prof Singh.