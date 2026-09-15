Engineer’s Day: IIT BHU Emerges As Favourite Destination Of Foreign Students
The number of foreign students here has increased by more than 60% over the last three years
Published : September 15, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Varanasi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has emerged as a favourite destination among foreign students wanting to pursue engineering from the premier institute. The IIT BHU has a prominent place among the 23 IITs across the country. The number of foreign students here has increased by more than 60% over the last three years.
The College of Engineering was established on the BHU campus in 1919. Since then, it has remained a major centre for technical education. In 2012, it was granted the status of an IIT in accordance with its world-class academic standards. Presently, 19 foreign students have enrolled in M.Tech and Ph.D. programs in the current academic session, which exceeds the total number of foreign students registered in the previous three years.
Dean (Academics), Professor Devendra Singh, disclosed that after completing their technical education in their home countries, these students are coming to IIT BHU to pursue their specialisation.
"Foreign students appear to be very enthusiastic about India's education system. This is why they are increasingly gravitating towards the IITs, which are considered the country's most prestigious and best in terms of educational quality. The increase in the number of foreign students clearly reflects the growing global trust in IITs," he said.
Professor Devendra stated that of the 19 foreign students that have enrolled in the various postgraduate and research programs for the 2026-27 session, 18 are enrolled in M.Tech programmes, while one has registered for a PhD. In 2025-26, there were seven foreign students in IIT BHU. The number was five in 2024-25, six in 2023-24, four in 2022-23, and seven in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the foreign students at the institution say that India's educational quality is very good. A student from Ethiopia, Aararso, said, "I'm pursuing a specialized course in India. I want to pursue a PhD and post-graduate degree here to strengthen my career. It's a great opportunity for me to be admitted to such a prominent technical institute in India."
Frederick, a mining student from Zambia, pointed out that the good relations between his country and India have led him to come to India and pursue his technical career.
"The environment here is excellent for us, and we have the opportunity to study in conditions very similar to home. Our fellow students support us completely and live in harmony with us," he said.
On the other hand, Rajat Bansal, a fourth-year electronics student, underlined that interacting with the foreign students makes the native students realize how advanced India’s education system is compared to several other countries. "It's a great privilege for us to study at such a high-tech institute and to have foreign students coming here to study," he said.
Another student Sujal said that IITs provide career counseling and strengthen future planning. "The demand for degrees from India is also steadily increasing in other countries, leading to a growing preference for foreign students to study in India," she said.
This year, the foreign students at the institution are from Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Republic of Malawi, Syria, Bhutan, Nigeria, Eswatini and Tanzania. The majority are from India's neighboring countries and South Africa.
Civil Engineering is the most in demand among the foreign students followed by Pharmaceutical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining, Metallurgical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Materials Science and Technology, Ceramic Engineering, Electronics, Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering.
Separate hostels have been established for foreign students at BHU with a separate department for foreign students coordinating their activities. Annual scholarships are also provided for foreign students.
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