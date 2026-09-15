ETV Bharat / bharat

Engineer’s Day: IIT BHU Emerges As Favourite Destination Of Foreign Students

Varanasi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has emerged as a favourite destination among foreign students wanting to pursue engineering from the premier institute. The IIT BHU has a prominent place among the 23 IITs across the country. The number of foreign students here has increased by more than 60% over the last three years.

The College of Engineering was established on the BHU campus in 1919. Since then, it has remained a major centre for technical education. In 2012, it was granted the status of an IIT in accordance with its world-class academic standards. Presently, 19 foreign students have enrolled in M.Tech and Ph.D. programs in the current academic session, which exceeds the total number of foreign students registered in the previous three years.

Dean (Academics), Professor Devendra Singh, disclosed that after completing their technical education in their home countries, these students are coming to IIT BHU to pursue their specialisation.

"Foreign students appear to be very enthusiastic about India's education system. This is why they are increasingly gravitating towards the IITs, which are considered the country's most prestigious and best in terms of educational quality. The increase in the number of foreign students clearly reflects the growing global trust in IITs," he said.

Professor Devendra stated that of the 19 foreign students that have enrolled in the various postgraduate and research programs for the 2026-27 session, 18 are enrolled in M.Tech programmes, while one has registered for a PhD. In 2025-26, there were seven foreign students in IIT BHU. The number was five in 2024-25, six in 2023-24, four in 2022-23, and seven in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the foreign students at the institution say that India's educational quality is very good. A student from Ethiopia, Aararso, said, "I'm pursuing a specialized course in India. I want to pursue a PhD and post-graduate degree here to strengthen my career. It's a great opportunity for me to be admitted to such a prominent technical institute in India."

Frederick, a mining student from Zambia, pointed out that the good relations between his country and India have led him to come to India and pursue his technical career.