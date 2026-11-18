ETV Bharat / bharat

IISF 2026: Pune To Host India’s Mega Science Festival Highlighting Innovations From December 19

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh at the curtain-raiser for the four-day festival in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India’s scientific innovations, from space exploration and biotechnology to semiconductors and quantum technology, will take centre stage at the 12th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2026, which will be held in Pune from December 19 to 22.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the curtain-raiser for the four-day festival, unveiled its official website and brochure, and announced that the event will bring together seven Union ministries and departments and 16 national institutions.

Being organised under the theme "India’s Science, World’s Future" (Bharat ka Vigyan, Vishwa ka Bhavishya), the festival aims to showcase how India's scientific research and technological developments can contribute to global challenges while encouraging greater public participation in science.

Addressing the curtain raiser at the National Media Centre in Delhi, Singh said the theme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a Vishwa Bandhu, with Indian scientific breakthroughs serving the welfare of humanity.

Citing India's growing contribution to international scientific research, the minister referred to indigenous research kits developed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) that were carried to the International Space Station by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. He said the outcomes of experiments conducted using these kits would have benefits beyond India.

Singh also highlighted the changing approach towards science-related national events, distinguishing IISF from the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC). While ESTIC focuses on academic discussions and emerging research, IISF is designed as a public-facing science festival that brings researchers, students, entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens together.

After previous editions in cities including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Goa and Delhi, Pune will host the festival for the first time, drawing on its strong academic, research and industrial ecosystem.

The 2026 edition will feature 26 programmes across 17 working laboratory venues at five institutions in Pune: BRIC-National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, IISER Pune, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and COEP Technological University.

The festival will include a Global Summit on Biomanufacturing aligned with the government's BioE3 Policy, a Clinicians-Academia Conclave and a Science and Technology Village called 'The New Nalanda', designed for 1,800 students and 200 teachers.