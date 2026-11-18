IISF 2026: Pune To Host India’s Mega Science Festival Highlighting Innovations From December 19
The event will also seek to connect scientific research with entrepreneurship and industry through business-to-business meetings, hackathons and startup-focused programmes.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s scientific innovations, from space exploration and biotechnology to semiconductors and quantum technology, will take centre stage at the 12th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2026, which will be held in Pune from December 19 to 22.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the curtain-raiser for the four-day festival, unveiled its official website and brochure, and announced that the event will bring together seven Union ministries and departments and 16 national institutions.
Being organised under the theme "India’s Science, World’s Future" (Bharat ka Vigyan, Vishwa ka Bhavishya), the festival aims to showcase how India's scientific research and technological developments can contribute to global challenges while encouraging greater public participation in science.
Addressing the curtain raiser at the National Media Centre in Delhi, Singh said the theme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a Vishwa Bandhu, with Indian scientific breakthroughs serving the welfare of humanity.
Citing India's growing contribution to international scientific research, the minister referred to indigenous research kits developed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) that were carried to the International Space Station by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. He said the outcomes of experiments conducted using these kits would have benefits beyond India.
Singh also highlighted the changing approach towards science-related national events, distinguishing IISF from the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC). While ESTIC focuses on academic discussions and emerging research, IISF is designed as a public-facing science festival that brings researchers, students, entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens together.
After previous editions in cities including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Goa and Delhi, Pune will host the festival for the first time, drawing on its strong academic, research and industrial ecosystem.
The 2026 edition will feature 26 programmes across 17 working laboratory venues at five institutions in Pune: BRIC-National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, IISER Pune, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and COEP Technological University.
The festival will include a Global Summit on Biomanufacturing aligned with the government's BioE3 Policy, a Clinicians-Academia Conclave and a Science and Technology Village called 'The New Nalanda', designed for 1,800 students and 200 teachers.
A separate Student-Scientist Interaction Programme will bring together 1,200 students, while 'The Gurukula' will organise workshops for teachers. An eight-zone Science Safari will also offer visitors an opportunity to explore different scientific disciplines through interactive activities.
One of the major attractions will be a public Science-Technology-Defence-Space Expo, showcasing India's achievements and ongoing missions, including Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan, INS Vikrant and Mission Shakti. It will also feature developments in quantum technology, semiconductors and deep-ocean exploration.
The festival will also seek to connect scientific research with entrepreneurship and industry through business-to-business meetings, hackathons and startup-focused programmes. Dedicated activities will target children, young researchers, women, entrepreneurs and aspiring innovators.
A special lecture by 2001 Nobel Prize winner Sir Tim Hunt will also be part of the academic programme. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood said, “IISF seeks to take science beyond laboratories and make scientific temper a part of public consciousness.”
Referring to the festival's theme, he said India's approach to sharing innovations with the world could be seen in initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri and Digital Public Infrastructure. The festival will also have a policy and international cooperation component, with events including Vision Sansad, a Science Diplomacy Conclave and a Global Science and Technology Alliance spanning three continents. A meeting of national social organisations and institutions will bring together around 150 NGOs.
Other programmes will include Nari Shakti, Vigyanika and SHIV-DURG, which will highlight the engineering heritage of Maratha forts. According to the organisers, the festival is expected to produce several policy outcomes, including the Vision Sansad Declaration 2026, a declaration by national social organisations, a statement on science diplomacy with a bio-diplomacy roadmap, and a National Roadmap for bio-manufacturing.
Department of Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh S Gokhale said lISF, which began in 2015, was envisioned as a people's science festival connecting society, government and markets. The platform brings together students, teachers, innovators and communities to ensure that scientific research responds to societal needs.”
The curtain raiser was organised by the Department of Biotechnology in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). The organisation is also spearheading preparatory events in 13 cities ahead of the main festival.
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