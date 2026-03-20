IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 Registration Opens; Exam Scheduled For June 7
The online application window for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) has started from 5th March and will close on April 13.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The application process for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) has begun for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Institute of Science Education and Research. The test will be held on June 7th, 2026. Admissions will be based solely on IAT scores, and not on JEE scores.
The online application window has started from 5th March and will close on April 13. Candidates can apply through the official admission portal. The seven IISER campuses are in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.
According to the official release, IISERs are premier institutions set up by ṭhe Government of India to promote quality education and research in basic sciences. The IAT offers students a chance to study subjects like biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics and earth sciences, with flexibility to choose specialisations later.
Eligibility Criteria for IAT 2026
- Candidates who have passed class XII/equivalent examination or a minimum 3-year Diploma program in the science stream (in 2024, 2025 or 2026) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate (55% for SC/ST/PWD) calculated by considering all subjects taken are eligible to apply for IAT 2026.
- Must have studied at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics; Mathematics is mandatory for specific programs like BS-MS Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, B.Tech./BS Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal, and BS Economic & Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati.
- Special notes: JKBOSE Kashmir/Ladakh students from December 2023 treated as 2024 passers; Kashmiri migrants should upload domicile certificate; reservations follow the Government of India policy (SC 15%, ST 7.5%, OBC-NCL 27%, PwD 5%, EWS up to 10%, supernumerary for Kashmiri migrants).
The application correction window will be open from April 16 to April 18, while admit cards will be released on May 24. The exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon. A helpdesk has also been set up to assist candidates during the admission process. The institute further advised students to regularly check the official admission portal for updates.
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