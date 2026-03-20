ETV Bharat / bharat

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 Registration Opens; Exam Scheduled For June 7

New Delhi: The application process for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) has begun for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Institute of Science Education and Research. The test will be held on June 7th, 2026. Admissions will be based solely on IAT scores, and not on JEE scores.

The online application window has started from 5th March and will close on April 13. Candidates can apply through the official admission portal. The seven IISER campuses are in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

According to the official release, IISERs are premier institutions set up by ṭhe Government of India to promote quality education and research in basic sciences. The IAT offers students a chance to study subjects like biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics and earth sciences, with flexibility to choose specialisations later.