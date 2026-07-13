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IISc Scientists Develop High-Strength Aluminium Alloy For Aerospace, Automotive Industries

Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, have developed a next-generation lightweight aluminium alloy that combines significantly higher strength with improved flexibility, a breakthrough that could transform the aerospace, automotive and energy sectors.

The study, carried out by scientists from the Department of Materials Engineering (MatE) and their collaborators, has been published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.

According to the researchers, the newly developed cast aluminium alloy delivers nearly 50% higher strength and almost four times greater ductility compared to conventional aluminium eutectic alloys, while also maintaining its performance at temperatures of up to 250 degrees Celsius.

The development addresses one of the biggest challenges in aluminium metallurgy--balancing strength and ductility. Traditionally, improving the strength of aluminium alloys often makes them more brittle, limiting their use in demanding industrial applications.

Cast aluminium alloys are widely used in manufacturing because of their low weight and cost-effectiveness. However, their performance is often constrained by microscopic brittle fibres within the material that act as initiation points for cracks, eventually leading to failure under stress.

The IISc research team overcame this challenge by engineering the alloy at the atomic scale. By introducing a small quantity of zirconium into an aluminium-gadolinium alloy and subjecting it to carefully controlled heat treatment, the scientists created an ultra-thin superlattice nano-layer surrounding the brittle fibres.

This nano-layer strengthened the bonding between the fibres and the surrounding aluminium matrix, reducing crack formation and improving the transfer of stress throughout the material.

"Discovering the superlattice nano-layer was one of the most exciting moments of my PhD, as it revealed a completely new interface-strengthening mechanism that enables aluminium alloys to become stronger and more ductile," said Hemant Kumar, first author of the study and a doctoral researcher at IISc's Department of Materials Engineering.

The team also discovered billions of tiny core-shell nanoparticles distributed throughout the alloy. These nanoparticles generate fine dislocation networks when the material is subjected to stress, enabling it to absorb significantly greater deformation before breaking.