IISc’s New Attendance Policy Sparks Student Backlash Over Mental Health, Surveillance Fears

Bengaluru: The Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (ESE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has introduced a new integrated attendance and parking system aimed at improving transparency, discipline and accountability within the department. However, students have submitted a petition to the director demanding its immediate withdrawal.

In a letter addressed to students and staff, Professor Mayank Shrivastava, chairperson of the ESE department said the initiative has been introduced in response to repeated requests for flexibility in attendance recording and parking-related concerns. The department wants to balance flexibility with a strong sense of commitment and shared responsibility, he said.

“The purpose of this new system is not rigidity, but to reinforce commitment towards work, while giving complete flexibility in choosing your working hours,” the letter stated.

Under the policy, permanent and contractual staff are required to work 40 hours a week, excluding lunch hours. MTech and first-year PhD students are expected to spend at least 50 hours per week in the department. PhD students beyond their first year are expected to match their advisors’ workload, typically 70–80 hours per week, though officially the department will record a minimum of 50 hours.

Students working in central facilities such as the National Nanofabrication Centre (NNFC), Micro and Nano Characterisation Facility (MNCF), or the IISc Microscopy Facility are required to log additional hours and submit evidence of their usage, including booking records. Those permitted to work from home due to medical or personal reasons must upload supporting documents.

Prof Shrivastava said the system is designed to be “transparent, efficient and fair to all members of ESE”, and will also enhance the security of laboratories and infrastructure.

Students Call Policy “Unrealistic”, Warn of Mental Health Issues

However, the new attendance rules have triggered widespread outrage among IISc students, who describe it as oppressive and harmful to mental health.

Students argue that the policy effectively enforces a 70–80 hour work week for PhD scholars and a minimum 50-hour for others, which they say could worsen existing mental health challenges and lead to burnout, social isolation and even suicides.

“We are already struggling with mental health issues. This policy feels like the administration is testing how far they can push us until the next suicide,” a student told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

According to student representatives, the new rules will erode the spirit of research, replacing curiosity-driven exploration with compulsory and monitored presence. “Research should be driven by love for learning, not by attendance records,” one student remarked.