IISc, Danish Researchers Develop Recombinant Antivenom Against Indian Cobra Venom
The study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could pave the way for safer and more effective treatments for snakebites.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have developed a recombinant antivenom that protected mice against venom from several cobra and king cobra species found in India.
The study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could pave the way for safer and more effective treatments for snakebites. India records nearly 50,000 snakebite deaths every year, the highest number reported by any country.
Snake venom contains a complex mixture of toxins that can damage the nervous system, blood and tissues. Its composition can also vary between species and geographical regions, which makes it challenging to develop a single antivenom with broad coverage.
Conventional antivenoms are generally produced by immunising horses and extracting antibodies from their blood. The century-old process can lead to variations between batches, side effects, limited coverage and relatively low quantities of effective antibodies.
Kartik Sunagar, Associate Professor at IISc's Centre for Ecological Sciences, and Andreas Laustsen, Professor at DTU, collaborated to develop antibodies capable of neutralising toxins from multiple Indian cobra species.
The researchers selected five small antibody fragments called nanobodies. These fragments bind to venom toxins, neutralise their activity and prevent them from attaching to their target receptors.
"Antivenom treatment has virtually not changed for over 100 years," Sunagar said. He described the research as a next-generation approach that could help address India's snakebite burden.
The nanobody cocktail protected mice injected with venom from spectacled cobras, monocled cobras and both Indian king cobra species. The treatment prevented death even when it was administered 30 minutes after the venom injection.
Sunagar said some mice that had become paralysed or developed typical neurotoxic symptoms recovered and returned to a completely asymptomatic state after treatment.
The researchers achieved protection using relatively small amounts of selected antibodies. According to Sunagar, this could potentially help address the cost and safety concerns associated with administering large doses of antibodies. However, the treatment has only been tested in mice so far. Further research and safety studies will be needed before the recombinant antivenom can be evaluated for use in humans.
The researchers adapted camelid antibodies previously developed against African snake venoms. The antibodies, obtained from immunised alpacas and llamas, were reproduced in microbial cells and screened against toxins from Indian cobras.
Unlike conventional antivenoms, recombinant antibodies can be manufactured using microbial or humanised expression systems without repeatedly immunising horses. Researchers could also add further antibody components to target other medically important snake species.
DTU senior researcher Andreas Laustsen said the study provides a blueprint for developing recombinant antivenoms tailored to different regions by targeting the toxin families responsible for disease in local snake species.
Anne Ljungars said the project brought together expertise in toxinology, antibody engineering and protein science across several countries. She said the collaboration demonstrated the interdisciplinary approach needed to address snakebite as a global health problem.
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