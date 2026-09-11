ETV Bharat / bharat

IISc, Danish Researchers Develop Recombinant Antivenom Against Indian Cobra Venom

Bengaluru: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have developed a recombinant antivenom that protected mice against venom from several cobra and king cobra species found in India.

The study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could pave the way for safer and more effective treatments for snakebites. India records nearly 50,000 snakebite deaths every year, the highest number reported by any country.

Snake venom contains a complex mixture of toxins that can damage the nervous system, blood and tissues. Its composition can also vary between species and geographical regions, which makes it challenging to develop a single antivenom with broad coverage.

Conventional antivenoms are generally produced by immunising horses and extracting antibodies from their blood. The century-old process can lead to variations between batches, side effects, limited coverage and relatively low quantities of effective antibodies.

Kartik Sunagar, Associate Professor at IISc's Centre for Ecological Sciences, and Andreas Laustsen, Professor at DTU, collaborated to develop antibodies capable of neutralising toxins from multiple Indian cobra species.

The researchers selected five small antibody fragments called nanobodies. These fragments bind to venom toxins, neutralise their activity and prevent them from attaching to their target receptors.

"Antivenom treatment has virtually not changed for over 100 years," Sunagar said. He described the research as a next-generation approach that could help address India's snakebite burden.